Emmerdale to air FRESH twist after Kerry's mum bombshell on Chloe

Emmerdale is set to air a new twist after Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) dropped the bombshell that she was Chloe Harris' (Jessie Elland) mum in a shocking turn of events.

In Friday's (October 28) episode, Kerry revealed the shocking revelation that she was Chloe's mum to try and stop her from fleeing the village after falling pregnant following her one-night stand with Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb).

In Emmerdale this week, we'll see the fallout of the ordeal as Chloe struggles to cope with the discovery that her long-term family friend is actually her mum.

A desperate Kerry tries to explain why she didn't tell her the truth for many years, but in a fresh twist Kerry's news doesn't change Chloe's mind about leaving and she bolts to her taxi, determined to start a new life in Leeds.

However, Chloe is forced to listen to Kerry's explanation when Kerry flags down the taxi and refuses to let her leave. Will Kerry be able to convince Chloe to stay in the village?

Kerry Wyatt made a shocking confession to Chloe Harris. (Image credit: ITV)

Details about Chloe's background have been a mystery ever since she arrived in the village, and all we know so far is her controlling father is currently in prison and that Kerry was Chloe's long-time housekeeper who felt protective over her and brought her to Emmerdale.

Talking to Metro (opens in new tab), actress Laura, who plays Kerry, gave some insight into Chloe's dangerous father, teasing that: "[Chloe’s father] is very, very scary. Kerry’s been made aware because he trusts her to be in the house, she’s the cleaner. But I think she’s been given other responsibilities and obviously she’s gotten very close to his daughter — but she has been privy to conversations where she knows exactly what he’s been involved in.

"And even for Kerry, it’s incredibly dark and not something she wants to be involved in. Very dark, scary stuff — you wouldn’t even want to know this person through someone else. So to be living and working in his house, it’s all a bit too close for her."

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub.