'Emmerdale' viewers amazed as Vinny solves a murder mystery in a 'SCOOBY-DOO' van!

Emmerdale Vinnie might be that pesky kid that stops Meena getting away with it.

Emmerdale viewers praised Vinny in Friday's episode, as he cleverly pieced together that Meena was a killer.

However, within minutes they were left laughing at what he did with the information, bringing back memories of the cartoon Scooby-Doo!

Emmerdale Vinny hides unconvincingly, but finds out what he needs... (Image credit: ITV)

Vinnie interest was piqued by a conversation with Meena in the cafe, as she pretended to ask after Liv. But it was when he later saw her threatening Noah Dingle, he began to suspect something was amiss.

When he quizzed Noah, he learned that Meena had been in the Dingle house, where Vinny keeps his 'murder board' of evidence about Ben's murder.

Vinny's blood runs cold at what he spots. (Image credit: ITV)

Once in there, he was shocked to discover that the board was missing one vital item – the picture of Ben at the centre.

Suddenly, everything fell into place for Vinny. But sadly for viewers this is where it all began to go a bit wrong!

A nice game of 'Where's Ben?' (Image credit: ITV)

Instead of going to the police, Vinny spotted Meena getting into her car and decided to go in pursuit. Jumping in the Dingle van, he followed her out of the village.

Something viewers reckoned was rather stupid for a man who had just demonstrated he had intelligence to solve a crime.

Vinny's got a ghost of a chance of defeating Manpreet. (Image credit: ITV)

With Meena having already having killed three people, fans thought Vinny was driving straight into danger...

"Vinny needs to be killed by Meena just for his stupidity," said one.

And others agreed...

The Mystery Machine of Emmerdale cracks another case. (Image credit: ITV)

But it was his mode of transport which really got people laughing – the pink and yellow Dingle Van! Hardly the subtlest of vehicles to tail someone in.

"Vinny giving chase to a serial killer is the words loudest van," laughed one.



In fact, the scenario was bringing back memories of a favourite cartoon series...



"Vinny in the Dingle Van – just needs Scooby Doo now," said one. While another added: "Why are the kids of the village solving the murders, it's like Scooby Doo!"

Vinny thought he had Meena banged to rights, but it was the other way around. (Image credit: ITV)

However, the end of the episode was no laughing matter as Vinny arrived at the barn where Manpreet was imprisoned.



As he walked towards her, viewers' predictions were confirmed as Meena clubbed him down, declaring, "I do love visitors."

As Manpreet protested, Meena quickly silenced her: "Shut up – or I might just decide three’s a crowd!” she hollered.



Are fans worse fears for Vinnie about to come true?



