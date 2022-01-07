'Emmerdale' viewers amazed as Vinny solves a murder mystery in a 'SCOOBY-DOO' van!
By Steven Murphy published
Emmerdale Vinny worked out Meena's crimes, but viewers couldn't believe his stupidity – and even got flashbacks to the kids' TV show.
Emmerdale viewers praised Vinny in Friday's episode, as he cleverly pieced together that Meena was a killer.
However, within minutes they were left laughing at what he did with the information, bringing back memories of the cartoon Scooby-Doo!
Vinnie interest was piqued by a conversation with Meena in the cafe, as she pretended to ask after Liv. But it was when he later saw her threatening Noah Dingle, he began to suspect something was amiss.
When he quizzed Noah, he learned that Meena had been in the Dingle house, where Vinny keeps his 'murder board' of evidence about Ben's murder.
Once in there, he was shocked to discover that the board was missing one vital item – the picture of Ben at the centre.
Suddenly, everything fell into place for Vinny. But sadly for viewers this is where it all began to go a bit wrong!
Instead of going to the police, Vinny spotted Meena getting into her car and decided to go in pursuit. Jumping in the Dingle van, he followed her out of the village.
Something viewers reckoned was rather stupid for a man who had just demonstrated he had intelligence to solve a crime.
With Meena having already having killed three people, fans thought Vinny was driving straight into danger...
"Vinny needs to be killed by Meena just for his stupidity," said one.
And others agreed...
Vinny needs to be killed by meena just for his stupidity #emmerdaleJanuary 7, 2022
Seriously why follow Meena? Why not just go to the police? #emmerdaleJanuary 7, 2022
Just when someone sussed out Meena.... theres a body bag at the ready!! #emmerdaleJanuary 7, 2022
But it was his mode of transport which really got people laughing – the pink and yellow Dingle Van! Hardly the subtlest of vehicles to tail someone in.
"Vinny giving chase to a serial killer is the words loudest van," laughed one.
In fact, the scenario was bringing back memories of a favourite cartoon series...
"Vinny in the Dingle Van – just needs Scooby Doo now," said one. While another added: "Why are the kids of the village solving the murders, it's like Scooby Doo!"
Vinny giving chase to a serial killer is the words loudest van 🙃🤣 #emmerdaleJanuary 7, 2022
feel like meena is gonna notice the big dingle van following her #EmmerdaleJanuary 7, 2022
Vinny in the Dingle van - he just needs Scooby Doo now! #EmmerdaleJanuary 7, 2022
#emmerdale Vinnie tailing Meena in that massive transit van, which bears more than a passing resemblance to Scooby Doo's Mystery Machine. No surprise she caught sight of it in her mirror, especially given he was virtually tailgating her sticking out like a giant sore thumb. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/L4mPzIXUIkJanuary 7, 2022
Why are the kids of the village solving the murders … it’s like watching scooby doo 😂 they will catch her and tear off her face and we will find out it’s been old man Graham the whole time … watching this is painful #EmmerdaleJanuary 7, 2022
However, the end of the episode was no laughing matter as Vinny arrived at the barn where Manpreet was imprisoned.
As he walked towards her, viewers' predictions were confirmed as Meena clubbed him down, declaring, "I do love visitors."
As Manpreet protested, Meena quickly silenced her: "Shut up – or I might just decide three’s a crowd!” she hollered.
Are fans worse fears for Vinnie about to come true?
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub now.
Steven is a writer, editor, and commentator with a passion for popular TV and soap operas. He spent 20 years as the editor of Inside Soap magazine, documenting every punch up and pucker up in the Street, the Square and the village. As a feature writer he’s covered TV crime dramas, period dramas and even some real-life star dramas. He’s been seen as a talking head on more TV clip shows than he cares to remember, has a
a life-long passion for TV sci-fi – the older and creakier the better – and is a slight obsessive about any reality show featuring hotels.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.