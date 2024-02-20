Emmerdale viewers are losing their heads over new mystery!

Emmerdale fans have been scratching their heads over the show's intriguing new mystery – and for once it's not one about secret pasts, secret lovers nor is it a line-up of suspects for a juicy whodunnit.

Monday night’s episode saw the aftermath continue over the recent revelation that Caleb has been sleeping with Tracy, the wife of his nephew, Nate.

Nate and Tracy's drama was overshadowed (Image credit: ITV)

An opening scene saw Moira at home talking to Nate about his relationship with Tracy. Moira was sitting indoors in her work gear – including her flat cap, which she kept on the whole time.



But as the episode played out, viewers were rather distracted by something else, and all seemed to be asking the same question – why was Moira wearing hats in every scene?

Moira topped off her look with a cap (Image credit: ITV)

A few minutes later, she was sporting an even bigger cap as she made her deliveries in the village during a scene which saw her refuse to help Caleb mend things with Cain and Nate.

Fans were intrigued by the character’s head being constantly covered, and soon took to social media to air their theories on the matter.

Moira's big hat caused big debate! (Image credit: ITV)

Many thought that perhaps Moira was just having a bad hair day. “Moira has forgotten to touch up her roots, hence the hats. Yep ladies, we have all been there,” sympathised one of many.



Or could Moira’s headwear be part of ITV soap’s product placement scheme, which sees companies pay to have their real-life brands featured in the show? One viewer joked: “Is Moira getting commission from a cap company? I mean, what’s with the caps?”

While many reckoned she was making a bid for a part in the revival of another TV show. “It’s Moira the Peaky Blinder,” joked one.

Moira has forgotten to touch up her roots hence the hats . Yep ladies we have all been there 😁#EmmerdaleFebruary 19, 2024 See more

#Emmerdale. Is Moira getting commission from a cap company? I mean, what’s with the caps?February 19, 2024 See more

#emmerdale It’s Moira the Peaky blinder… pic.twitter.com/ujUFnq0PFsFebruary 19, 2024 See more

With episodes filmed out of order, often over several weeks, it is possible that Moira actress Natalie J Robb had to cover her hair due to a continuity issue. Or perhaps with current episodes shot late last year, the actress just wanted to keep warm during a chilly spell!



Meanwhile, we’ll just have to keep watching to see if Moira’s cap obsession has still to hit its peak…

Emmerdale screens on ITV1 on weekdays at 7.30pm, including an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

See our TV Guide for full listings.