Episodes' Tamsin Greig reveals why her intimate body part 'speaks like Yoda from Star Wars'!

Tamsin Grieg had a really bizarre scene to act out in the latest series of BBC2 comedy Episodes.

When her character Beverly Lincoln and husband Sean (Stephen Mangan) visit a Los Angeles sex therapist, Bev's told to imagine what a certain part of her body might speak to Sean like....

"Yes my vagina gets to talk!" laughed Tamsin, when she recently spoke to What's On TV about the third series of Episodes. "The Sex Therapist says to Bev: 'If your vagina could talk, what would it say to Sean?' And Bev replies: 'If my vagina could talk we'd be having a whole different set of problems...'

"When Beverley finally turns to Sean and talks to him as her vagina, it's in a deep Yoda-like voice from Star Wars. It was difficult to keep a serious face.

"When I first read the script, I thought: "That's not how my vagina talks! My vagina would never say that!" The depths of depravity that you can reach really are self-inspired.'

Episodes premieres on BBC2 on Wednesday, May 14, at 9pm.