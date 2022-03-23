Exclusive: Nick Hewer gives his verdict on Apprentice replacement

Nick Hewer was Lord Sugar's advisor on The Apprentice from 2005 to 2014.

The Apprentice legend Nick Hewer has given his seal of approval to Lord Sugar’s newest advisor and boardroom aide.

Businessman and former public relations consultant, Nick, who was Lord Sugar’s original advisor when The Apprentice first hit our screens back in 2005, was there at the start along with fellow advisor, lawyer Margaret Mountford, when a fresh-faced, Tim Campbell became the first-ever winner and landed a £100,00 a year job at Lord Sugar’s Amstrad firm.

Two years later, Tim went on to found the Bright Ideas Trust, a charitable organization helping young people launch their own businesses and this year he stepped up to the plate to become Lord Sugar’s brand new boardroom aide, replacing Claude Littner who was recovering from a serious cycling accident.

Speaking to What To Watch, Nick, 78, who left his role on The Apprentice in 2014 and is still in contact with Tim said: “Tim is such a good bloke. He really is a lovely guy. All the success he’s had has not gone to his head or anything. He was working on the London Underground, when he took part in The Apprentice and when you think what he’s achieved it’s fantastic."

Tim Campbell joined The Apprentice in 2022 as a replacement for Claude Littner. (Image credit: BBC)

Nick, who was the host of Countdown from 2012-2021, also went on to praise other former Apprentice candidates including entrepreneur Susie Ma, who came third in 2011 and launched her own skincare company.

"Susie founded Tropic Skincare and she’s making absolutely millions", said Nick, "and Tom Pellereau is another one who is doing well. A lot of them are and good for them!"

This week sees Lord Sugar pick the 2022 winner of The Apprentice from finalists, Harpreet Kaur and Kathryn Burn and decide which of them will win his £250,000 investment.

Meanwhile, Nick will be back on our screens himself soon. He is one of seven well known faces taking part in BBC2’s latest series of Pilgrimage.

Nick Hewer is taking part in BBC2's Pilgrimage: The Road to the Scottish Isles along with six other celebrities. (Image credit: BBC)

Speaking about his involvement with the series Nick said he is very careful about what TV shows he chooses to do these days.

"I’m sort of retired now but I thought if something really interesting comes along I’ll do it", said Nick who describes himself as agnostic with Catholic roots said, "I’m not in that kind of airy showbiz world but I think Pilgrimage is quite a serious programme. It’s interesting and I feel I had a contribution to make."

Nick will be following in the footsteps of 6th century Irish monk St Columba from Scotland to Ireland.

He will be joined by interior designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, England cricketing legend, Monty Panesar, comedian Shazia Mirza, actress Louisa Clein, presenter and TV personality, Scarlett Moffatt and Paralympian, Will Bayley.

Pilgrimage: The Road to the Scottish Isles airs on Friday 8 April at 9pm on BBC Two.