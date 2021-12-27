Open for business. The Apprentice 2022 returns having not aired since 2019.

The Apprentice 2022 is coming - make a note in your diary!

The Apprentice is a jewel in the crown of reality TV and always one of the most talked about shows on social media when it airs. So, we’re delighted to reveal the series is returning to BBC1 in January 2022 with sixteen new candidates who will, no doubt, be giving 110 per cent in a bid to impress Lord Alan Sugar.

The Apprentice 2022 launches on BBC1 on Thursday, Jan. 6 2022 at 9pm.

It is followed by The Apprentice: You're Fired with Tom Allen on BBC2 straight afterwards.

There are currently no plans to air The Apprentice 2022 in the US.

What’s new in 'The Apprentice' 2022?

Traditionally shown on Wednesday nights, The Apprentice 2022 has moved to a new Thursday night slot in BBC1’s Spring schedules.

Fan-favorite Claude Littner is taking a one-season break to recuperate after a serious cycling accident. Lord Sugar has appointed a new aide - entrepreneur Tim Campbell, who won the first series in 2005. Much respected businesswoman Baroness Karren Brady is also returning as Lord Sugar’s right-hand woman.

Queen of the raised eyebrow Karren Brady makes a welcome return to 'The Apprentice'. (Image credit: BBC)

'The Apprentice' 2022 line-up

Sixteen new candidates have been selected to compete for a £250,000 investment in their business should they win Lord Sugar’s approval.

While their identities are under embargo until nearer transmission, speaking to us Karren Brady reveals: “They’re hugely ambitious and self-confident, but we soon find how that goes. They have very different backgrounds, very different business perspectives, and very different life experiences. It’s a really good mix.”



'The Apprentice' 2022 tasks

The press release reveals that during the new series: “The candidates are thrown into the world of children’s oral care, there’s an adventurous brief to boost Welsh tourism, and the development of an original video game concept will take things up another level. The budding entrepreneurs will also find themselves in the spotlight as they sell live on TV, negotiate fishy waters in Cornwall and navigate a racing-inspired corporate away day at Silverstone.”

Karren told us more: “We go to some great locations across the UK and there are some really interesting tasks.

“The candidates get a visit from what I'll call a familiar-looking tooth fairy when they have to design a children's toothbrush. We go to Wales to put together a Welsh tourism campaign - that involves lots of zip wires and steam trains.

“There’s also a fishing task where they have to catch fish and sell them. That’s quite spectacular. And there's a corporate away day at Silverstone that is incredible.”

Sweet as... Lord Alan makes an appearance as the Tooth Fairy during 'The Apprentice' 2022. (Image credit: BBC)

'The Apprentice' 2022 - Episode Guide

The Apprentice 2022 - Episode 1

The BBC press release says: “With 16 new candidates competing to win a life-changing £250,000 investment in their business, the series launches with a challenge that is anything but plain sailing. Aboard a brand-new cruise ship the candidates are split into teams as they’re tasked with designing an advertising campaign for a destination cruise.”

We say: “Sixteen aspiring entrepreneurs hooked on landing a £250,000 bounty? It can only mean one thing - The Apprentice is back! Lord Sugar orders a motley new crew to create a marketing campaign for a cruise liner. Setting sail from Portsmouth, with first-class passengers Karren Brady and Tim Campbell keeping a log of any mutinies. The ambitious candidates dive into the task but quickly realize they’re out of their depth. With design disasters and an advert that tanks, back on dry land one candidate finds themselves at journey’s end - AKA in the back of a cab wondering if they should have rocked the boat…”



'The Apprentice' 2022 who’s who

Tim Campbell brings a wealth of experience to 'The Apprentice' 2022. (Image credit: BBC)

Lord Alan Sugar



Having left school in Hackney aged 16, Lord Sugar started selling electric goods out of a van he bought for £50. In 1968, he founded Amstrad, which he sold to Sky in July 2007.

Lord Sugar, 74, has appeared in all 15 series of BBC One’s The Apprentice UK and hosts The Celebrity Apprentice Australia. Lord Sugar has invested nearly three million pounds in entrepreneurs discovered on The Apprentice.

In 2012 he starred in Doctor Who episode The Power of Three.

Baroness Karren Brady

Karren Brady, 52, is Vice Chairman of West Ham F.C, a Peer in the House of Lords. She is one of the UK's leading Female Business Speakers and is a non-executive director of global media and university businesses.

Karren has been a vital part of The Apprentice, both as an interviewer and a judge, since 2008.

She also starred in Doctor Who episode The Power of Three in 2012.

Tim Campbell MBE

After winning The Apprentice in 2005, Tim Campbell, 44, landed a £100,000-a-year job at Lord Sugar’s company, Amstrad.

He left two years later to found the Bright Ideas Trust, a charity to support young people in setting up their own businesses. He now runs his own digital-growth agency, Marketing Runners.

Speaking to us about joining The Apprentice 2022 Tim said:

“I’m so honored. The Apprentice was such a transformational chapter of my life so to be asked back and get to sit next to Lord Sugar, it’s like I’ve gone full circle.

“I want to see somebody else have the opportunity to work with the man who shared his business brilliance with me. I’m really lucky that I get to pass that baton on to somebody else.”

Additional information on The Apprentice 2022

Will there be a return of the iconic losers cafe?

Karren says: “The cafe is definitely a feature this year. It’s impossible to have the series without the losers cafe!”

Where can I watch The Apprentice 2022?



The Apprentice starts on BBC One on Thursday, Jan. 6 2022 at 9pm. It is followed by The Apprentice: You're Fired with Tom Allen on BBC2. Episodes of The Apprentice and You’re Fired are available to watch on BBC iPlayer after transmission.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! A fun trailer with an AI-version of Lord Sugar, complete with cameos from Karren Brady, Tim Campbell and sixteen wheeled suitcases is available to watch below.