Fans are here for Riverdale's newest trio

Fans loved seeing Archie (above) team up with Toni and Tabitha.

After the big seven-year time jump in the last season of Riverdale, fans were so excited to see Archie and Toni developing some sort of friendship.

Unfortunately, that didn’t last very long considering all of the different storylines, but last night, fans saw the duo turn into a new trio when Archie went to Toni and Tabitha for help funding his houses for the homeless.

With Percival Pickens as the town’s new enemy, Archie is definitely going to need some help, and who better than Toni Topaz and Tabitha Tate? Toni has been a fan favorite since season 2 when she joined and fans have been desperate for her to get more screen time since.

Not to mention, putting her in any storyline makes it one hundred times better. Tabitha joined the series in season five and immediately blended in perfectly as if she had been part of the gang since the very start.

One thing that Riverdale lacks at times is friendships, so seeing Archie interact with characters he normally doesn’t get to is definitely refreshing and needed. Many are hoping this isn’t a one-time thing and so are we.

One fan tweeted, “THIS TRIO! TABITHA, ARCHIE AND TONI! I NEED MORE OF THEM IN FUTURE EPISODES!"

THIS TRIO! TABITHA, ARCHIE AND TONI! I NEED MORE OF THEM IN FUTURE EPISODES! #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/3GDamqUGiLApril 4, 2022 See more

ARCHIE TABITHA AND TONI YASSSApril 4, 2022 See more

toni and tabitha!!!!!! and archie!! <3April 4, 2022 See more

when toni said you don’t mind that i’m a gang member and archie was like are you kidding me of course not 😭😭April 4, 2022 See more

Another viewer called them “the trio to save riverdale” and we couldn’t agree more! Honestly, when you think about who the heart of Riverdale is, these three definitely fit the description.

i’m very here for toni, tabitha, and archie being the trio to save riverdale pic.twitter.com/8lz752I6EHApril 4, 2022 See more

the archie, toni and tabitha trio is so goodApril 4, 2022 See more

Others were thrilled to see Toni and Tabitha not only getting more screen time and being involved in the main storyline but sharing the screen together. Again, real female friendships are something fans want more of when it comes to Riverdale.

“SO HAPPY WE ARE FINALLY GETTING MORE TABITHA & TONI CONTENT,” reads this tweet:

SO HAPPY WE ARE FINALLY GETTING MORE TABITHA & TONI CONTENT 🙌🥹#Riverdale pic.twitter.com/IV2o6QB86gApril 4, 2022 See more

We need them to be besties https://t.co/Aiy0I386f1April 4, 2022 See more

TONITABITHA SCENE ❤️❤️❤️April 4, 2022 See more

Toni and Tabitha are so beautiful, i love my best team <3April 4, 2022 See more

As a bonus, we were also treated to some great content when it came to Jarchie —Jughead and Archie — as well as Cheryl and Britta!

britta being the one to save cheryl is kind of everything to me.April 4, 2022 See more

DREAM CHERYL PROTECTING BRITTAApril 4, 2022 See more

I CANT WAIT TO SEE JARCHIE #RIVERDALEApril 3, 2022 See more

jarchie teaming up is everything sorryApril 4, 2022 See more

The show would absolutely thrive if they played with more new dynamics like this one. Imagine a Jughead and Veronica-centered storyline or a Toni, Tabitha and Reggie team up! These characters all work so well together when given the chance. Hopefully, Percival will force all of our favorites to work together to save the town they love.

New episodes of Riverdale air Sundays at 8 PM ET on The CW and are available to stream for free on The CW App.

In the UK, new episodes of Riverdale are available to stream every Monday over on Netflix. Meanwhile, Riverdale has also been renewed for a seventh season.