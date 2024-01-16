Fans rally to save Station 19 ahead of its final season

For millions of fans around the world, when the news broke that Station 19 season 7 would be the drama’s last they found themselves absolutely gutted. The Shonda Rhimes series and Grey’s Anatomy spinoff has been a staple of Thursday night's primetime lineup and has managed to capture the hearts of viewers as they followed the ins and outs of the Station 19 fire department.

From Andy's (Jaina Lee Ortiz) rocky ascension to becoming chief to her even rockier romances to Jack's (Damon Gibson) and Maya’s (Danielle Savre) personal growth from traumas to the unexpected deaths, fans have been there for it all. With this rollercoaster ride set to come to a close with 10 final episodes, which start airing on March 14, many in the show's loyal fanbase are not prepared to say goodbye.

A number of fans have taken to social media to express their discontent with the series "abruptly" ending after seven seasons and have even called for ABC or another network to save the show.

We will not let #Station19 be cancelled. The stories they have to tell are too important and too powerful. 🚒❤️#SaveStation19 pic.twitter.com/P4JbXNXkHcJanuary 12, 2024 See more

it's actually unhinged how ABC thought it was okay to just cancel station 19 and think that we were going down without a fight??? #SaveStation19January 15, 2024 See more

if nothing else, i want to know how a show that;- averaged 8.3 million viewers for season 6- has the #1 best selling merch on the abc site- wins fan-favourite awards- has a dedicated global fan basecan suddenly be cancelled. what more do you need?#savestation19 #station19January 15, 2024 See more

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but canceling shows after they were renewed & before the new season starts (*cough* #Station19 & The Good Doctor) is suspect. @ABCNetwork what big change made you cancel your #1 and #4 most watched scripted shows? I’ll wait 🤔 #SaveStation19 pic.twitter.com/SSjM6M226nJanuary 11, 2024 See more

Moving beyond the realms of social media, many have rallied behind The Save Station 19 Campaign. This last ditched effort to change the minds of the powers that be at ABC or sway another network/platform to step in and take action, has taken a multiprong approach in trying to rescue the future of the show.

For starters, launching around New Year's Eve, a billboard has been displayed in Times Square in New York calling for Station 19 to be saved from cancellation. Additionally, there is currently a petition to rescue the show on Change.org that, as of publication, has nearly 64,000 signatures. Plus, in a more traditional form of protesting, over 800 letters have reportedly been sent to the decision-makers at ABC requesting that execs change their minds about ending Station 19's run.

To date, ABC has not made any announcements about saving the series from cancellation nor has any other platform stepped in the gap to say they're picking up the drama for a possible season 8. With that being said, we can't ignore the possibility that Station 19 goes the way of the first Grey’s Anatomy spinoff, Private Practice, and concludes its run as planned.

However, if you're a fan who wants to see more from the show beyond the 10 episodes of season 7, The Save Station 19 Campaign welcomes your signature on the petition, supports you sending letters to execs at ABC and encourages you to get active on social media to voice your discontent. Using the hashtags #SaveStation19 and #DoNotCancelStation19 help to keep the series a trending topic on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter).

Staton 19 season 7 premieres on Thursday, March 14, on ABC in its new time at 10 pm ET/PT. Episodes can be watched the day after they air live on Hulu.