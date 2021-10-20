Former 'The Great British Bake Off' judge Mary Berry reveals she's 'proud' to be made a dame

Mary Berry has received a damehood this week for her services to cooking, writing and baking over the years. The TV chef is known for her work on The Great British Bake Off as well as Mary Berry Cooks, Best Home Cook, and Saturday Kitchen.

She has also worked with the royal family, most recently teaming up with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for the holiday special A Berry Royal Christmas. During this experience, she praised the Duchess for being a "remarkable, enthusiastic cook".

Speaking about the honour, which she received from the Prince of Wales during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, she said: "I'm extremely proud and honoured. I just wish my parents were here - they're looking down and my children are quite excited.

"My aim is to pass on the skill that I love so much, because everybody has to cook each day. Whether it's a student or whatever it is, you've got to feed yourself so why not learn to do it well and enjoy it."

Mary published her first cookbook in 1970 which was called The Hamlyn All Colour Cookbook and has since gone on to write over 50 other books during her career. She added that becoming a Dame was "the icing on the cake" but has promised she'll still be the "same person".

Mary Berry has been made a Dame. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mary Berry became even more of a fan favourite when she joined Paul Hollywood, Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc on the original series of The Great British Bake Off.

She stepped down from the series in 2017 saying: "It was the BBC's programme, it grew there... so I decided to stay with the BBC, with Mel and Sue."

Elaborating on her choice to leave, she said: "My decision to stay with the BBC is out of loyalty to them, as they have nurtured me, and the show."