Is Fox Sports Go available on Vizio TVs?

Best answer: Yes, you can catch your favorite sports teams through the FOXSports GO app via Chromecast to your Vizio SmartCast TV. Unfortunately, at this time there isn't an app directly through the SmartCast app store on the TV

Game time: FOX Sports GO (Free at FOX Sports GO)

Catching the game

With college sports starting up their fall seasons, you might find some of your favorite teams playing on a FOX Regional Sports Network. Delivering live games for leagues like MLB, NBA, MLS, and many more, the FOX Sports GO app is going to be a great way to catch those events. Pro-tip, if the event you are looking for is on FOX, FS1, FS2, Deportes, and BTN, then you'll want to check out the FOX Sports App. Aside from live sports events, you can catch many original FOX Sports shows through the GO app like Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, The Herd with Colin Cowherd, and Speak for Yourself with Whitlock and Wiley.

Viewing these shows on FOX Sports GO is simple to do once you download and sign in to your TV provider you subscribe to. Yes, viewing through the app is free, but you do have to be a subscriber to some form of TV. Alas, some of our cord-cutting favorites are on the list such as YouTube TV, Sling, Hulu, PlayStation Vue, and others. If catching the game on your mobile device isn't going to cut it, and you happen to own a Vizio SmartCast TV then you're in luck! Watching your alma mater beat their rival on your TV is easy, let's get into it.

Watching the big game on the big screen

While the FOX Sports GO app isn't available in the SmartCast app store, the mobile app does offer Chromecast support so we can send the game to your Vizio SmartCast television with just a few taps.

Open your Apple or Android device's app store . Search for the FOX Sports GO app . Download and install it. Next just sign in or set up an account if you don't already have one. Select your TV provider When you're done, find the game or show you want to watch. Press the Chromecast button and select your TV in the pop-up.

Get your snacks, beverages, good luck charms, and anything else you need to help your teams take the title and enjoy the show.