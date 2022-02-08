'Frozen's Olaf says sorry to mums and dads for 'Let It Go'

Frozen star Josh Gad finally understands the pain of everyone who had kids obsessed with the song Let It Go!

During his recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Josh Gad (who voiced the snowman Olaf in both Frozen movies) made his apologies to families for the song from the first movie.

Thanks to the chart-topping success of a song from the latest Disney film, he can finally sympathize with parents who were forced to listen to Idina Menzel's incredibly catchy song on repeat following the release of Frozen back in 2013.

On his show, Jimmy Kimmel brought up the fact that the song We Don't Talk About Bruno —from Disney's new musical, Encanto— was now playing on loop in his own home, and asked if the same thing was happening in Gad's household, too.

Josh Gad (left) and Jimmy Kimmel are being driven mad by 'We Don't Talk About Bruno'. (Image credit: Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty)

Gad replied: "Yeah, it's a big problem. So, I didn't get what you all meant by it's enough with Let It Go. I understand now. I've got two girls and every day in the house it's this: We don't talk about Bruno-no-no. Every day."

He got up, sang, and danced to the line from the movie before returning to his chair to make his apologies to parents at home: "It's like, I understand now, I am ashamed, I'm sorry, we did that, I'm sorry."

He went on to share his strategy of over-playing the song at home to try and make his daughters grow sick of it. However, he clearly needs to try a different strategy, as they can't get enough: "It only seems to make them stronger, like the Sith", he said.

"I was hoping it would make them sick of it. It's making them stronger. It's really upsetting. We need to stop talking about talking about Bruno", he joked.

Frozen, Frozen 2, and Encanto are all available to stream right now, exclusively on Disney Plus.