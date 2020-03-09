Fubo TV gets NHL Network today, MLB Network and Strike Zone in the coming weeks

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

Fubo TV — already one of the stronger streaming video options for sports fans — today announced that it's going to be getting even better.

The NHL Network is available starting today with the Fubo Extra or Sports Plus packages. And "in the coming weeks" (which could mean weeks, or months, or whenever) subscribers of those plans also will receive the MLB Network. And MLB Network Strike Zone will be added to the Sports Plus package.

The base Fubo TV service comprises more than 100 channels — including local affiliates of CBS, Fox and NBC — and costs $54.99 a month. It's another $5.99 a month to bump up to Fubo Extra, which adds extra movies, news, sports and music channels.

Sports Plus is another $10.99 a month and includes NFL Red Zone, NBA TV, Tennis Channel, Stadium and more — including several international options.

More: See the full Fubo TV plans and pricing

Other available add-ons include Fubo Cycling at $11.99 a month, International Sports Plus at $5.99 a month, Adventure Plus at $4.99 a month, Latino Plus at $7.99 a month, and more.

Premium add-ons include Showtime ($10.99 a month) and AMC Premiere ($4.99 a month). But Fubo's real claim to fame is that it's also one of the only ways to watch the occasional sports in (upscaled) 4K resolution in the United States, including the upcoming NCAA Men's College Basketball Tournament.

Fubo TV All the sports



Now with more hockey and baseball



Fubo TV already is loaded with sports options. And now with the addition of NHL Network and MLB Network, it has every major sport completely covered.



View

FUBOTV EXPANDS SPORTS COVERAGE WITH ADDITIONS OF NHL NETWORK, MLB NETWORK AND MLB NETWORK STRIKE ZONE

NEW YORK – March 9, 2020 – fuboTV now offers every professional sports league network with the additions of NHL Network, MLB Network and MLB Network Strike Zone to the live TV streaming service's channel lineup. NHL Network and MLB Network feature live games, Emmy Award-winning studio shows, original programming, extensive on-site coverage at signature events, highlights and analysis. MLB Network Strike Zone features commercial-free, up-to-the-minute live look-ins, highlights and updates, when live game telecasts air on MLB Network on Tuesday and Friday nights during Major League Baseball's regular season.

Starting today, new fuboTV subscribers can receive NHL Network when they subscribe to either the fubo Extra or Sports Plus packages. In the coming weeks, MLB Network will be added to both packages, and MLB Network Strike Zone will be available in the Sports Plus package.

NHL Network's daily studio shows NHL NowTM, NHL TonightTM and On The FlyTM continues to provide in-depth news and analysis, plus NHL Network will air four live games this week, beginning with the defending Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues hosting the Florida Panthers tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET.

With Major League Baseball's Opening Day less than three weeks away, MLB Network's comprehensive regular season studio programming lineup will return, with MLB Central, High Heat with Christopher Russo, The Rundown, MLB Now, Intentional Talk, MLB Tonight and Quick Pitch. In addition to its extensive studio programming, MLB Network will televise live games at least five days a week during the first month of the regular season.

"Our sports lineup just got even better with the additions of NHL Network, MLB Network and MLB Network Strike Zone;" said Ben Grad, head of content strategy and acquisition, fuboTV. "With these networks, as well as NBA TV and NFL Network plus dozens of channels offering national, regional and local sports coverage, fuboTV leads other virtual MVPDs as the home of pro sports. Increasing our sports programming - alongside our industry leading news and entertainment lineup - underscores fuboTV's leading position as a cable TV replacement for the entire family."

fuboTV's Extra package is available for $5.99/month and includes 30+ sports and entertainment channels such as Cooking Channel, DIY Network, Game Show Network, INSP, NBA TV, Nick Toons, Tennis Channel and more. With the Sports Plus package, fans can get over 20+ sports channels including NBA TV, NFL Network's NFL RedZone, Pac 12 Regional Networks, Stadium, Tennis Channel and more for $10.99/month.

Both Extra and Sports Plus are available as add-ons to fuboTV's base package, fubo Standard, which includes over 100 sports, entertainment and news channels for $54.99/month following a free seven day trial.

