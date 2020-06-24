FuboTV adds Disney networks, filling a major hole in its lineup

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

Big news today for FuboTV — the small (but growing) streaming service that has long been a home for sports fans, even though it had a pretty massive hole in its lineup. The Disney network of channels is coming — and that includes ESPN.

Starting "this summer" — they didn't say exactly when — subscribers of FuboTV's "Standard" base package will have access to the following channels:

ABC

ABC News Live

Disney Channel

Disney Junior

Disney XD

Freeform

ESPN

ESPN2

ESPN3

SEC Network (in-market games)

ACC Network (in-market games)

FX

FXX

National Geographic

FuboTV's other packages will include out-of-market games on SEC Network and ACC Network, plus ESPNU, ESPNews, ESPN Deportes, FXM, Fox Life, Nat Geo Wild, Nat Geo Mundo, and BabyTV.

The multi-year deal includes live TV as well as video-on-demand.

"With the addition to our lineup of the ESPN suite of channels," FuboTV CEO and co-founder David Gandler said in a news release, "we continue to make good on our promise to sports fans to be the undisputed home of professional and college sports. fubo is equally delighted to add the storied Disney, ABC, FX and Nat Geo networks to round out a robust programming portfolio for the whole family to enjoy."

FuboTV had nearly 316,000 subscribers as of the start of 2020, or about 10 times smaller than Hulu With Live TV, which current is the known leader in live streaming television. (It's very possible that YouTube TV has overtaken it, though.) The base FuboTV service costs $55 a month, and there are a number of optional add-ons that add even more channels and sports.