‘Full Frontal With Samantha Bee’ gets season 7 renewal from TBS

Samantha Bee will keep TBS late night programming going as the cable network has renewed Full Frontal With Samantha Bee for its seventh season. In addition, the network has announced that Full Frontal will be moving from its traditional Wednesday airdate to Thursday starting in January 2022.

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee premiered in February 2016, with the comedian and former Daily Show correspondent headlining her own news centric program full of Bee’s wry commentary on the current issues of the day. The show has been nominated for Outstanding Variety Talk Series at the Primetime Emmys four times and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Talk Series five times, as well as an Emmy win for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special for its 2017 special Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Outside of the TV world, Bee was also named as Time’s 100 Most Influential People.

Following the departure of Conan O’Brien’s late night talk show, Full Frontal is the last late night variety program that TBS has. Its renewal clearly signals TBS’ intention to stay in that business.

“Shining a spotlight on important issues and people, Sam provides needed commentary and asks questions of authority and ourselves that need to be asked,” said Brett Weitz, general manager TNT, TBS and truTV. “But most of all, Sam is just funny and makes me laugh out loud each week. I’m thrilled she will continue to call TBS home.”

“I’m beyond excited to be returning to TBS for a seventh season," said Samantha Bee. "Now we have enough seasons for you to binge one every day of the week. I warned you I was tenacious.”

Season six of Full Frontal With Samantha Bee is currently running on TBS, with the next episode scheduled to air on Sept. 29 at its usual time of 10:30 p.m. To see when it will be available in your local market, check out What to Watch’s US TV Guide.

TBS is available through many traditional cable/satellite pay-TV providers (check availability with your local provider) as well as live TV streaming services including Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV . It is also available to stream on HBO Max.