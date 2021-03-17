'Game of Thrones' alum Lena Headey to star in adaptation of sci-fi novel 'Beacon 23'

Game of Thrones alum Lena Headey is on her back to television – this time in a dramatic sci-fi series. The Emmy nominee is set to star in the Spectrum Originals and AMC Network's series Beacon 23, an adaption of Hugh Howey’s 2015 novel.

Lena Headey will play the role of Aster, a woman who mysteriously finds her way to a lonely beacon keeper on his lighthouse in the darkest recesses of space. The project comes from creator Zak Penn ( The Avengers, Ready Player One) and is described as follows by Penn:

"intimate, suspenseful thriller [that] follows two people whose fates become entangled after they find themselves trapped together at the end of the known universe. A tense battle of wills unfolds at the edge of space, Halan [not yet cast], the beacon keeper, begins to question whether Aster is friend or foe as her ability to disguise her agenda and motives could make her a formidable opponent”

Headey has been fairly busy voice acting since the conclusion of Game of Thrones in 2019. She has lent her voice to several television projects such as Netflix's Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Netflix's Wizards, Cartoon Network's Infinity Train, and Nickelodeon's Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Spectrum Originals and AMC’s Beacon 23 is set to premiere with a nine-month exclusive run on Spectrum and then will have a second window across AMC Networks' platforms. Lena Headey will also executive produce the project through her production company, Peephole Productions. Other executive producers on the project are Ira Steven Behr, Tina Thor, Elisa Ellis, and Katie O’Connell Marsh.