Gardeners' World cancelled — here's why

Gardeners' World 2023 fans will be sad to hear that the flagship gardening show will not air tonight. But fear not, as you will still get your daily dose of much-loved gardener Monty Don.

For years Gardeners' World has been the biggest gardening show on the BBC, with a team of green-fingered experts sharing the best tips, hints and advice from the gardening world so we can get our gardens looking their best, no matter what time of year it is.

Gardeners' World usually airs every Friday at 8 pm on BBC Two. However, tonight (Friday, November 10) Monty Don's American Gardens will air in the 8 pm slot on BBC2 instead.

The BBC is yet to announce when the next episode of the series is on, but you can catch up on past episodes of Gardeners' World 2023 on BBC iPlayer to get all the best ideas, tips and advice, helping you to get the best out of your outside space.

Monty Don has been at the helm of the show for 20 years. (Image credit: BBC)

Monty Don's American Gardens will see the keen horticulturalist visit some of the most famous and interesting gardens in the US. He begins his trek in a prairie, the original American flowering wilderness, only to find much of it has disappeared.

In New York, he explores vegetables being grown on the city's rooftops, visits an enthusiastic allotment community in the Bronx and learns about the history of America's most famous public green space, Central Park.

In Philadelphia, Monty examines one of the country's most famous gardens and enjoys a modern version of a prairie garden.

The most recent episode of Gardeners' World on Friday, November 3, saw Monty continue with his revamp of the Cottage Garden by planting bare-root roses and preparing for winter. He also sowed broad beans and planted tulips in pots for a colorful display in spring.

Monty Don has been presenting Gardeners' World for 20 years after taking over from Alan Titchmarsh in 2002.