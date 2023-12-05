General Hospital spoilers: week of December 4-8

The holidays are fast approaching in Port Charles and the drama is heating up with no signs of stopping. Let's look ahead at what's coming with the General Hospital spoilers for the week of December 4 to December 8.

Last week was full of big moments as the mysterious Pikeman is finally revealed and Sonny makes the big decision that he's done working with Pikeman entirely. Brook Lynn gets the shock of her life when Chase proposes to her during dinner.

Looking ahead to this week, it looks like Sonny and Nina have some trouble while Ned finds himself opening up to Lois. Portia talks with Curtis about an experimental procedure and Anna finally sees some proof from Dante. And there will be some fallout from Chase's proposal, too. It's another full week of General Hospital episodes and there's a lot to be excited about.

It's another week of revelations and secrets. Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of December 4 -December 8:

Monday, December 4

"Brook Lynn is skeptical; Drew informs Carly and Josslyn about his plans; Sonny and Nina have a disagreement; Molly presents TJ with an idea; Ned confides in Lois."

Tuesday, December 5

"Ava confronts Cyrus, Laura offers Esme reassurance, and Curtis has questions for Sonny. Meanwhile, Blaze opens up to Kristina, and Dante talks to Sam about his discovery."

Wednesday, December 6

"Elizabeth and Jake open up to each other. Alexis gives legal help to Finn and Martin. Josslyn presses Adam about his family. Spencer and Esme have a tense moment. Dante and Jordan reveal something to Laura."

Thursday, December 7

"Dante provides proof to Anna, Carly is intrigued by a customer, and Scott and Lucy reminisce. Meanwhile, Portia informs Curtis about an experimental procedure, and Gregory, Alexis and Violet have an awkward encounter."

Friday, December 8

"Anna updates Valentin, Molly and TJ make an offer, and Brook Lynn and Chase have an announcement. Meanwhile, Lois and Oliva get some help from Cody, and Tracy remembers her past."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.