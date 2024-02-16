General Hospital spoilers: week of February 19-23

It's going to be another big week on General Hospital, with lots of drama and intrigue to keep things exciting. If you want to see what's coming up this week, or if you missed an episode and need to see what happened last week, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of February 19.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for February 19-23, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, February 19

"Josslyn is determined. Valentin makes an announcement. Tracy feels slighted. Curtis comforts Trina. Stella helps Marshall get answers."

Tuesday, February 20

"Anna makes a proposal to Cyrus. Jordan is surprised. Portia is rocked by Curtis’s admission. Sonny rebuffs Dante. Valentin counsels Nina."

Wednesday, February 21

"Ava and Sonny confront their past. Nina makes a revelation to Carly and Drew. Trina encourages Josslyn. Felicia helps Lucy. Spinelli confides to in Cody."

Thursday, February 22

"Sonny and Selina put their heads together. Maxie and Spinelli share a close moment. Carly and Drew are at odds. John thwarts Anna and Dante. Sasha commends Cody."

Friday, February 23

"Sam opens up to Elizabeth. Gregory presses Tracy. Sonny makes a big decision. Kristina and Blaze share a romantic evening. TJ is concerned."

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of February 12, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, February 12: "Laura and Kevin make an important decision. Gregory confides in Tracy. Carly and Drew discover Nina’s plan. Sonny is suspicious of Dex. Trina struggles with her grief."

Tuesday, February 13: "Dex is in a fraught situation. Carly makes a realization. Molly learns that Kristina and Blaze are more than friends. Elizabeth connects with Laura. Lonely Ava seeks out a friend."

Wednesday, February 14: "Sonny is furious. Maxie confides in Sasha. Curtis and Portia celebrate their anniversary. Chase and Brook Lynn share a magical moment. Sam and Dante learn Danny is in trouble."

Thursday, February 15: "Anna and Valentin cross paths. Nina receives an intriguing proposition. Dante and Jordan get disturbing news. Ava advises Sonny. Josslyn is determined."

Friday, February 16: "Sonny issues a warning. Anna, Dante and Jordan strategize. Cyrus tells Laura how he plans to protect Nikolas. Alexis reassures Sam. Ava tries to impart wisdom to Josslyn."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.