General Hospital spoilers: week of January 15-19

There's never a dull moment on General Hospital. If you're wondering what's been happening on the long-running soap, or if you want to jump ahead and see what's coming up, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of January 15.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for January 15 to January 19, courtesy of TV Guide:

Monday, January 15

"Ava is furious; Spencer has an unexpected reunion; Josslyn finds Adam in trouble; Nina strikes a deal; Sonny reconsiders."

Tuesday, January 16

"Josslyn gets support from Carly; Nikolas decides to protect Ace; Trina tells Esme about her plans; Sonny tries to stop Dex."

Wednesday, January 17

"Carly and Drew lean on each other; Nina drops a bombshell; Ned and Michael face off; Esme panics; Finn and Elizabeth come across a clue."

Thursday, January 18

"Michael prepares himself. Drew and Anna commiserate. TJ updates Jordan. Kristina has a surprise visitor. Esme seeks help from an unlikely source."

Friday, January 19

"Carly and Sam discuss the recent changes in Drew. Drew makes a big business decision. Dex comforts Joss. Spencer confesses to Laura. Esme is desperate."

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of January 8-12:

Monday, January 8

"Carly and Elizabeth bond over Bobbie memories; Maxie and Felicia support each other over Bobbie's death; Josslyn is furious with Michael; Tracy tells Brook Lynn about Scott and Lucy's scheme; Lucy and Scott share a charged moment."

Tuesday, January 9

"Alexis and Gregory discuss their kiss; Marshall and Stella clash; Trina confides in Stella; Sonny seeks out Carly; Laura takes Esme to the PCPD."

Wednesday, January 10

"The town of Port Charles mourns the loss of their beloved friend, Bobbie Spencer; Felicia and Carly come together to honour Bobbie; Carly is forced to reckon with her family's past and close her mother's unfinished business."

Thursday, January 11

"Carly and Felicia travel to Amsterdam to tend to the business Bobbie left; Maxie and a reporter sit down with the people of Port Charles to share their memories of Bobbie; Carly dedicates a lovely tribute to her mother."

Friday, January 12

"Nikolas shares a moment with Ava; Spencer receives a surprise visitor; Curtis encourages Trina; Dex shows a brave side; Diane and Robert have a disagreement."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.