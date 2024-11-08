General Hospital spoilers: will Sasha be rescued?

Getting Sasha back safely is a priority for the WSB and the PCPD, but will Sasha make her own deal with Sidwell and walk away? Answers are coming!

It’s a joint mission for the WSB and PCPD, but Sidwell (Carlo Rota) can’t know that the PCPD is involved, or else Sasha’s life will be on the line. Robert (Tristan Rogers) is not happy that Holly (Emma Samms) won’t just give up the diamonds to save their daughter, but he’s helping her because she is still the great love of his life. He can’t say no to her, especially when their daughter is in danger.

Sidwell is too smart to just let Sasha go, and he knows the WBS is after him, so the diamonds must be worth more to him than just money. That makes him even more dangerous. If she makes a deal with him for her freedom Sasha will have to con her own mother to get those diamonds, which would be fitting payback for Holly.

Jason (Steve Burton) is also helping with the rescue, although he’s got a vested interest in Sidwell not getting the diamonds back because he’s going to get a payday from Sonny (Maurice Benard) if Sonny sells the diamonds. He also wants to help because he and Anna have some unfinished business with Sidwell after the events that occurred at Sidwell’s African compound.

But everyone involved in the rescue has to follow Brennan's (Charles Mesure) orders because he’s the lead on his mission. Brennan tells everyone to stay put until he gives the order, but when Jason faces off with Sidwell things are going to go sideways fast!

At the Quartermaine’s Tracy (Jane Elliot) has a heart-to-heart with Cody (Josh Kelly) which might include the information that Sasha is his cousin, and they can’t be together. Tracy will probably be happy about that because she doesn’t think very highly of Sasha.

Tracy tried to use Cody’s fight Drew (Cameron Mathison) to blackmail Drew, so it will be interesting to see what she will do with the information that Cody and Sasha are first cousins.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) is still struggling to accept losing her daughter and figure out what comes next. But she wants Scout (Cosette Abinante) and Danny (Asher Antonyzyn) to live with her while their fathers deal with their grief.

As Alexis is making decisions about her future, Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Chase (Josh Swickard) have a big decision of their own to make that could impact their future plans.