Ghosts fan gets Humphrey's head tattooed on her leg! Here's his response…

Ghosts star Laurence Rickard has revealed his reaction when a fan told him that she'd had Humphrey’s head tattooed on her leg.

Laurence plays Humphrey's Head and Robin the Caveman in the hugely popular show, which is ending with Ghosts season 5, available to watch now on iPlayer.

And the actor has spoken about his mixture of horror and delight when a fan told him she had Humphrey's head tattooed on one leg… and then the character's body on the other!

"I met someone the other day who was showing me the tattoo on the back of her calf of Humphrey's head. I was like, 'Wow!' Then she went, 'Look at the other leg' and pulled her trousers up on the other leg to reveal Humphrey’s headless body. That was amazing.

"But also, I thought, 'Oh my God, what have you done'. Recently, we went to the London Comic Con, and hundreds of people there were all dressed up as the ghosts. In television, obviously, you very rarely get to meet your audience so it was really lovely to see just how much people had taken this show to their hearts."

The Ghosts season 5 cast (Image credit: BBC)

Laurence also spoke about his transformation into Robin the Caveman and how he has a "make-up buddy" in Martha Howe-Douglas, who plays Lady Button.

"I have a two-hour call for makeup and Martha has an hour-and-a-half call. So, we are makeup buddies. Just as we're finishing, the others turn up and comb their moustaches and put some wax in their hair. There’s something nice in always trying to perfect it all and finding little, tiny tweaks and improvements.

"At the start it took almost three and a half hours, but by the end we had we got it down to just under two hours. So, we refined the process. The makeup people are just phenomenal. They are always there before I am and they're still there when I leave — and my day’s long enough!"

Ghosts fans had some great news recently when it was revealed there will be a Christmas special. However, the show is coming to an end and Laurence says it was a tough experience shooting the final scenes.

"I think throughout the final week, we all had tiny breakdowns. Obviously, we'd known it was coming for a long while. In the process of writing series four, we started to talk about maybe just doing one more so we had a long run into it. But yes, I think we were all taken by surprise by how emotional it was.

"The last scene we shot was the last scene of the series so it really tugged on the heartstrings. There were a lot of tears, but it was happy and sad. It was sad to say goodbye to something which has been so much fun. But at the same time, it's just been such an incredible thing to have done. Going into it, none of us had any idea that it would go on to become what it has."