Gogglebox fans are all saying the same thing about Bobby Brazier

Gogglebox fans have some new 'favourites' on the show after father and son Jeff and Bobby Brazier made an appearance on the show.

Fans couldn't get enough of the pair, who appeared on Friday’s episode (3rd November 2023) of Celebrity Gogglebox.

One enthusiastic fan wrote, 'bobby brazier being on gogglebox today is my roman empire. my favourites.'

While another said, 'It’s the Gogglebox Stand Up to Cancer show tonight,' alongside some heart eyes.

'You get all of us regulars plus a sprinkling of celebrities too... Bobby Brazier anyone?! Plus you can support Stand Up To Cancer and their work. Thank you...hope you enjoy the show.'

And another wrote, 'me going into the #bbuk eviction crying as just watched bobby brazier and his dad watch a very sad cancer vt on gogglebox i cant deal.'

While another wrote, 'Can we all take a moment to appreciate Bobby Braziers' excellent abs #Gogglebox.'

While another said, 'I think with the three minutes #Gogglebox has shown of #Survivor and having Bobby and Jeff Brazier on the sofa ... It has convinced me to watch #survivor #eastenders and #strictlycomedancing more than anything else could.'

During the Celebrity Gogglebox episode, Jeff was left gobsmacked when his son, Strictly Come Dancing hopeful Bobby, made a jibe about his weight.

“What is with you kids, why do you have to wear my pants? I never wear your pants, why would I wear your pants? For starters, they're too small," Jeff said to his son.

Then Bobby replied with a harsh comment, telling his dad he was “too fat” to wear his clothes. Cheeky!

Jeff replied with mock outrage, “You're not allowed to say that!”.

Gogglebox continues next Friday 10th November at the same time at 9pm on Channel 4.