Gogglebox star Izzi Warner reveals dramatic new look

Gogglebox star Izzi Warner has stunned fans with a glammed-up photo that's very different from her usual look.

Since Izzi's a regular on the Channel 4 series, fans are used to her looking a bit more casual as she relaxes on the sofa and offers up armchair criticisms alongside her sister Ellie.

The duo have been regulars on the show since 2015 so fans are very familiar with their lives and opinions. But they were still surprised when she shared a glam photo while she went out for food in her hometown of Leeds.

Both the sisters love doing their hair and makeup, but Izzi has turned heads with her new look, with a new update getting over 12,000 likes on Instagram from fans of the show.

In the photo Izzi has a purple and pink manicure, she has straight blonde hair and a full face of makeup including a red lip and long eyelashes, with people rushing to the comments to compliment her appearance.

She captioned the photo "Al fresco season" as she sat outside with food and drink, enjoying some sun.

One fan commented: "Omg !!! Look at you !!! You look absolutely stunning 👌🏻💗"

While another joked: "You look lovely, however I think I've been watching too much Google box as I heard the caption in your accent 😂💗💕"

And a third added: "You are absolutely stunning Izzi 😍 love the red lip darling 💋☀️🙌🏻"

Izzi often gives fans a glimpse into her home life, where she shares updates about her family. She is a mum of two to Bobby and Bessie, who have sometimes made Gogglebox cameos during their time on the series.

In March, both sisters appeared on the Gogglebox anniversary special where the TV series celebrated 10 years on our screens. Reflecting on her time on the series, Izzi had written: "So excited for this anniversary special, gogglebox through the years, families past and present 💕😇



"The last eight years have gone by in a flash but spending most of my 20s on the sofa with my sis has definitely been one of the highlights!"

Gogglebox is available on demand via Channel 4.