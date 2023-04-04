Harrison Ford, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny headed to Cannes

Indy’s going to Cannes! The Cannes Film Festival confirmed that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will have its world premiere at the renowned festival on May 18, and franchise star Harrison Ford will be featured and feted in a special tribute.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is due for release on June 30 in the US so a world premiere in Cannes is the perfect way to kickstart the buzz for what’s sure to be a global phenomenon.

Set in 1969, the film follows Indy as he battles Nazis who have infiltrated the moon landing. Fans have already seen how de-ageing technology has rendered a younger version of Indy during a flashback sequence in the trailer, which also sees him navigating car chases and coming up short as the guy with a whip in a room full of men with guns.

Director James Mangold is thrilled to have Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premiere at Cannes, as the festival has a very special significance for him. In a statement released by Variety he said, “In 1995, I was honored to come to Cannes with my first film Heavy, as part of Director’s Fortnight. 28 years later, I am proud to return with a slightly larger spectacle. My legendary collaborators and I are very excited to share a brand new and final Indiana Jones adventure with you.”

Dial of Destiny is being called the final movie of the Indiana Jones franchise to feature Harrison Ford in the lead. As such, it’s no surprise that both Steven Spielberg and George Lucas are returning as executive producers with Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel serving as producers. John Williams also returned to compose the score for the new movie, as he’s done with every other Indiana Jones movie.

The movie also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Ethann Isidore and Mads Mikkelsen. It’s unknown whether the cast will also be in attendance at the Cannes Film Festival in May but as it’s the world premiere it’s very likely that we’ll see them on the red carpet.