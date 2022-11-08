Harry Potter and Carry On star Leslie Phillips passes away aged 98

British actor Leslie Phillips has passed away aged 98, it has been confirmed.

The star is perhaps best known for his roles in the Carry On films and for his voice work in Warner Bros. adaptations of Harry Potter.

Phillips' agent, Jonathan Lloyd, confirmed that the star passed away "peacefully in his sleep" on Monday (November 7). His wife, Zara, told The Sun (opens in new tab): "I've lost a wonderful husband and the public has lost a truly great showman.

"He was quite simply a national treasure. People loved him. He was mobbed everywhere he went. When we married he cheekily introduced me to the Press as royalty, insisting I was the new Zara Phillips and that I was related to the Queen", Zara added.

Leslie Phillips had an impressive career that spanned eight decades, starring in more than 200 films, TV series and radio programs.

His first film appearances came in the 1930s, though he rose to prominence in the 50s and 60s as a comic actor thanks in part to his appearances in four of the Carry On films: Carry On Nurse, Carry On Teacher, Carry On Columbus and Carry On Constable.

Leslie Phillips in Carry on Nurse. (Image credit: Alamy)

Whilst he was well known for his suggestive catchphrases from his Carry On days, Phillips later became known to a new generation of fans as the voice of the Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter movies.

In honor of his illustrious career, Queen Elizabeth II awarded Phillips an OBE in 1998; this was upgraded to a CBE ten years later for his services to show business.

Some of Leslie Phillips' other notable roles include his 17 years alongside Ronnie Barker and Jon Pertwee on the BBC radio show, The Navy Lark and his role in 2006's Venus opposite Peter O'Toole, a performance which earned him a BAFTA nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Phillips starred in everything from TV series like Heartbeat, Midsomer Murders, Holby City and Monarch of the Glen, and films such as Scandal, Out of Africa and Empire of the Sun

Outside of acting, Phillips also served as a lieutenant in the Durham Light Infantry during World War Two.