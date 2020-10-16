HBO has renewed 'The Vow' because viewers continue to hate-watch it

The Vow, the HBO docu-series that no one seems to like but everyone continues watching, has been renewed for a second season on HBO. The new set of episodes will come in 2021.

If you haven't been watching the series, here's the full description from HBO:

Set against the backdrop of the federal trial of The United States against Keith Raniere, THE VOW Part Two will offer an exclusive view into Raniere's innermost circle. It delves into the stories of NXIVM’s top leadership in the US and Mexico, and into powerful, intimate stories of DOS members. Part Two follows the legal and emotional journeys of the group’s founders, supporters and defectors as new evidence and stunning revelations come to light while federal prosecutors and defense attorneys battle for opposing views of justice in a case caught in the national spotlight.

The series debuted back in August this year, with the first few installments meeting critical acclaim. Folks can't seem to get enough of Keith Raniere's storty, whether they're watching the series because they enjoy it or not.

The Vow Part One finale airs October 18, 2020 on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.