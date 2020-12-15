HBO Max is now available on Comcast Xfinity X1 and Flex

HBO Max is now available on Comcast Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex. That's just in time for the release of Wonder Woman 1984 on Christmas Day, and the upcoming slate of Warner Bros. movies in 2021 that'll hit HBO Max at the same time as they're in theaters.

And as previously announced, you'll be able to watch in 4K resolution with HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Setup is simple. You'll be able to access the HBO Max app with your voice by just saying, conveniently enough, the words "HBO Max" into the Xfinity remote. You also can tell it to play a specific show that's on HBO Max.

“The addition of the HBO Max app is another example of how we make it easier for customers to find their favorite live, on demand or streamed entertainment— all accessible with the award-winning Xfinity Voice Remote,” Rebecca Heap, Senior Vice President, Video and Entertainment, Comcast Cable, said in a press release. “I’m incredibly proud of our team’s efforts to bring the HBO Max app to X1 and Flex in time for the holidays and the anticipated premiere of Wonder Woman 1984.”

HBO Max costs $14.99 a month. In addition to now being on Comcast Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex, you also can find it on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, Android TV, on iOS and Android devices, and on the web.

“Since launching HBO Max, our teams have worked closely to deliver an HBO Max experience that would provide more frictionless access to Xfinity X1 and Flex customers, and we’re thrilled to debut the app today,” Jennifer Mirgorod, Head of Sales and Account Management, WarnerMedia Distribution, said in the same press release. “Millions of Xfinity customers can now easily explore all that HBO Max has to offer with a simple voice command.”

HBO Max remains unavailable on Roku devices.