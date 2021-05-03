'Heels' enters the ring with a release date and its first trailer

Heels has been in the works for some time now — basically since series star Stephen Amell wrapped up his obligation on Arrow. Now, we finally have a first trailer for the wrestle-packed series focusing on two brothers who seem to have a whole lot of bad luck. With the trailer also comes a long-awaited release date. Seems these heels will be hopping in the ring for their first episode on August 15th. Yes, that does mean Heels is joining the ever-growing lineup of Sunday shows.

Jack and Ace Spade (played by Amell and Alexander Ludwig respectively) know what they're doing in the ring. They do seem to have a couple issues navigating everyday life. Check out the first trailer.

If you're hyped for Loki, there's plenty of reasons to get excited about Heels. That might seem like a weird comparison at first glance, but Michael Waldron — creator, writer, and executive producer for Heels — also serves as a head writer on the upcoming Disney+ series. Waldron will be working alongside showrunner Mike O’Malley, as well as directors Peter Segal, Julie York, Chris Donnelly, and Patrick Walmsley.

Here's the official synopsis for the series:

Heels is story about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals war over their late father's legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel (Stephen Amell). But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.