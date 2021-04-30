Is 'Loki' on Netflix?

So, Disney+'s Loki is right around the corner and you want to be sure that you're able to check it out in all of its Trickster God glory and time traveling hijinks? You've come to the right spot. Disney+ has seen a whole host of new subscribers thanks to its Marvel Cinematic Universe offerings. But can you check out the MCU projects elsewhere? The very short answer is "no."

Like WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki is a Disney+ exclusive. That means that the only way you're going to get your dose of Loki shenanigans at the same time as the rest of the world is to sign up for the streamer. Like these other major players, there could be a chance for physical releases in the future, but even then you might be stuck buying Marvel's Phase boxsets.

Is Loki on Amazon Prime?

Given that Amazon Prime has often licensed streaming rights to properties they don't own, this is a logical train of thought. However, the answer is still no. Unless The Mouse™ goes out of business sometime soon, you're never going to see Loki or any of the other Disney+ exclusives on Amazon or Netflix.

The caveat here is that aforementioned physical release. At that point, yes. Disney will absolutely leverage Amazon Prime's huge marketplace to sell their physical offerings. You just won't ever see it streaming on their Prime platform.

When Can I Buy Loki?

As of right now, Disney hasn't announced any plans to release WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, or Loki on physical media. But don't let that stress you out. There are plenty of reasons that they could be holding off on any such announcements. The most likely of those options is that they will be released exclusively with the Phase 4 box set (these sets usually range between $200-$400, as they include everything included in the given phase). That means consumers won't be able to purchase them for some time, but there's hope on the horizon for everyone with a little bit of the Collector in their bones.

And, we could be completely wrong! Disney could announce tomorrow that WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are officially available for purchase and Loki will follow suit once it's concluded. They're known for shaking things up! We'll keep this post updated with news on that front.