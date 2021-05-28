Helen George recalls 'very spooky' beginning of Call the Midwife

Call the Midwife gets a special documentary to look back at 10 years

Call the Midwife star Helen George recalls that filming took place in “a very spooky place” for the show's first ever series.

This Sunday a one-off documentary, Call the Midwife: Special Delivery, will see the cast look back at their highlights from the last 10 years of the show.

And Helen, who plays nurse Trixie Franklin, has fond memories of shooting the early series, even if they were shot somewhere spooky!

“We were on a different set then, in Mill Hill [in North London]. It was an old seminary and a very spooky place! But we were surrounded by fields and there were retired race horses who I’d feed at lunch.

“I’ve got this Darling Buds of May, rose-tinted-glasses idea of the first few series!”

The documentary special will feature clips of past favourites including Jenny Lee (Jessica Raine, series 1-3), Chummy Noakes (Miranda Hart, series 1-4) and Patience “Patsy” Mount (Emerald Fennell, series 2-6).

Reflecting on her time on the show, Helen adds: “It has been a fantastic ride. I remember the first read-through, meeting everybody and being petrified and excited. But it felt like something special.”

Meanwhile, Sunday will also be the final episode of the current series of Call the Midwife. It will see Trixie campaigning to do something about the terrible housing conditions in Poplar. So, does Helen admire Trixie’s campaigning fervour?

“Yes, Trixie is at the forefront of progress. It’s a fantastic professional journey for her. It’s important for the abortion story to carry on, too. Trixie has seen both sides - she’s seen the dusty tables with rusty instruments, and she’s seen it done surgically and cleanly. She believes that it should be legal, but it’s not.”

Fans at least know also that Call the Midwife will return as shooting on Call the Midwife Season 11 has already started.

Call the Midwife concludes on Sunday on BBC1 at 8pm. Call the Midwife: Special Delivery will follow at 9pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).