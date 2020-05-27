Here are all the Day 1 originals on HBO Max

Source: WarnerMedia (Image credit: WarnerMedia)

HBO Max may well turn out to be the biggest entertainment launch of 2020, given the sheer amount of content and brands that come under the WarnerMedia umbrella. And it's all available now.

In addition to all the traditional HBO content you'd expect — things like movies and originals like Westworld and Game of Thrones and all the other shows HBO is known for — you'll also find a huge world of films and shows from the greater WarnerMedia universe. That includes networks like Comedy Central, TNT, TBS and Cartoon Network, as well as CNN, DC (as in non-Marvel superhero stuff), Looney Tunes, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, and a selection of content from Turner Classic Movies.

But even that doesn't fully round out the schedule. There's a new crop of HBO Max originals on the way, with a half-dozen available on Day 1. (And more will be released throughout the summer and fall, HBO says.)

HBO Max The service



The same price, if you don't get it for free



For those who don't get HBO Max for free, it'll cost you exactly as much as the legacy HBO service you've been enjoying.



View

Here's a look at the Day 1 originals available now, with HBO Max's descriptions:

Craftopia

Craftopia is an epic kids crafting competition show hosted and executive produced by YouTube influencer Lauren Riihimaki aka (LaurDIY). Creating and demonstrating crafts to over 8.9 million subscribers on her YouTube channel, LaurDIY has been deemed the "millennial Martha Stewart" by Forbes. On Craftopia, 9 to 15-year old contestants put their imaginations to the test and make their crafting dreams come true in a magical studio. After racing to fill up their carts with inspiring materials from the studio "store," crafters meet larger-than-life challenges, making truly inventive and amazing creations in order to take home the 'Craftrophia.'

Craftopia is executive produced by Rhett Bachner and Brien Meagher for B17 Entertainment.

Legendary

Pulling directly from the underground ballroom community, voguing teams (aka "houses") must compete in unbelievable balls and showcase sickening fashion in order to achieve "legendary" status. The cast includes MC Dashaun Wesley and DJ MikeQ as well as celebrity judges Law Roach, Jameela Jamil, Leiomy Maldonado, and Megan Thee Stallion. From Scout Productions, Emmy Award ® winners David Collins (Queer Eye), Rob Eric (Queer Eye) and Michael Williams (Queer Eye) serve as executive producers. Jane Mun (People's Choice Awards, MTV Music Awards, America's Best Dance Crew) and Josh Greenberg (Lip Sync Battle, Sunday Best, America's Best Dance Crew) serve as executive producers and showrunners.

Love Life

Love Life, the first full-length scripted series to star Oscar® nominee Anna Kendrick, is about the journey from first love to last love, and how the people we're with along the way make us into who we are when we finally end up with someone forever. This fresh take on a romantic comedy anthology series is from creator and co-showrunner Sam Boyd (In a Relationship) and is produced by Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment. The series will follow a different protagonist's quest for love each season, with each half-hour episode telling the story of one of their relationships. Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect, A Simple Favor) stars in the first season along with Zoë Chao (Downhill, Strangers), Peter Vack (Someone Great, The Bold Type), Sasha Compere (Miracle Workers, Uncorked), and Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread, Another Year).

Kendrick serves as an executive producer alongside Paul Feig (A Simple Favor, Bridesmaids) and Dan Magnante (Someone Great). Sam Boyd, who wrote the pilot and directs, also executive produces with co-showrunner and executive producer Bridget Bedard (Transparent and Ramy).

Looney Tunes Cartoons

Looney Tunes Cartoons, an all-new series from Warner Bros. Animation starring the cherished Looney Tunes characters. Looney Tunes Cartoons echoes the high production value and process of the original Looney Tunes theatrical shorts with a cartoonist-driven approach to storytelling. Marquee Looney Tunes characters will be featured in their classic pairings in simple, gag-driven and visually vibrant stories. The new series will include 80 eleven-minute episodes, each comprised of animated shorts that vary in length and include adapted storylines for today's audience. Fans can also look forward to holiday-themed specials. Looney Tunes Cartoons is produced by Warner Bros. Animation and features a talented group of voice cast members including Eric Bauza, Jeff Bergman and Bob Bergen. Pete Browngardt (Uncle Grandpa) and Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) serve as executive producers.

The Not Too Late Show With Elmo

Elmo is the host of his very own talk show and he's going to bring you some (not-too-late) fun with an all-new, celeb-studded talk show series. This brand-new "primetime" series brings familiar Sesame Street friends like Elmo, Cookie Monster, celebrity guests, and laughs the whole family can enjoy! Elmo will interview guests such as fellow late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon and John Oliver, comedian John Mullaney, New York Times best-selling author Kwame Alexander, actress Blake Lively, and award-winning musical acts Lil Nas X and The Jonas Brothers.

The Not Too Late Show with Elmo is produced by Sesame Workshop.

On the Record

Directed and produced by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering (The Hunting Ground, The Invisible War), and first reported by the New York Times, On The Record presents the powerful haunting story of music executive Drew Dixon (collaborator on hit records by Method Man and Mary J. Blige, Estelle and Kanye West, and Whitney Houston) as she grapples with her decision to become one of the first women of color, in the wake of #MeToo, to come forward and publicly accuse hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons of sexual assault.

The documentary, which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival to rave reviews, chronicles not only Dixon's story but that of several other accusers — Sil Lai Abrams, Sheri Sher — delving deeply into the ways women of colors' voices are all too often silenced and ignored when they allege sexual assault; as well as the cultural forces that pressure them to remain silent.

On The Record is produced by Dick and Ziering's Jane Doe Films with Dan Cogan, Geralyn Dreyfous and Jenny Raskin for Impact Partners, Regina K Scully for Artemis Rising, Ian Darling for Shark Island Institute and Abigail Disney for Level Forward serving as executive producers. The creative team includes producers Jamie Rogers and Amy Herdy.

HBO Max will cost $14.99 a month — same as HBO today — when it launches. It'll be available as a standalone service as well as from within various streaming services, including (but certainly not limited to) YouTube TV.