Holby City fans devastated after Jac finally tells her colleagues she's dying

Holby City fans were in bits after watching Jac Naylor (Rosie Marcel) break the news of her inoperable brain tumour to her colleagues and friends, something she has been hiding for quite some time.

Viewers at home have followed Holby City legend Jac on her devastating journey as she tries to come to terms with her diagnosis, trying everything she could to get the tumour removed. But it's not quite that simple and it looks like time might be running out for the fan favourite.

In devastating scenes, Jac was forced to come clean to her colleagues about her brain tumour and told the truth about what was going on to Henrik Hanssen (Guy Henry), Adrian "Fletch" Fletcher (Alex Walkinshaw), Sacha Levy (Bob Barrett) and Dom Copeland (David Ames).

After hiding the truth for so long, fans saw the usually composed Jac break after walking into a hospital celebration that quickly turned sour, when she began to bleed from her nose and had to explain what was going on.

Fans were heartbroken after watching everything unfold, as her colleagues were all taken aback by the horrible news, no longer in the party spirit after the bombshell news where Jac apologised for not being honest and revealed Holby was her home.

😭 Anyone else got something in their eye? 🤧 #HolbyCity HR pic.twitter.com/QSDJjKKRwnMarch 8, 2022 See more

Literally in tears from tonight’s episode 😭 The thought of Jac dying is just too hard to fathom #HolbyCityMarch 8, 2022 See more

Oh my goddddddddddd. What's worse than Jac telling everyone she's dying. Seeing Sasha cry. 😢😢 #HolbyCityMarch 8, 2022 See more

"Jac, your bleeding""It's the medication""The tumor it came back?""It never left. They didn't get it all, they couldn't. I'm dying. I'm sorry I couldn't tell you. I'm sorry I let hope in & made promises I can't keep"#HolbyCity #Sacha #Eli #Jac 💔March 8, 2022 See more

Jac revealing she's dying to everyone... 😢😢😢 #HolbyCityMarch 8, 2022 See more

In floods of tears, Jac's just told everyone she's dying ... 😭 #HolbyCityMarch 8, 2022 See more

It was quite the rollercoaster for fans, as we also saw the return of former Holby character Guy Self (John Michie) returned after Jac had reached out to him.

Guy used to be the hospital's CEO and consultant neurosurgeon, but left in 2020 when he resigned from the role.

When Jac asked if he could pull off the procedure and save her life, Guy revealed: "Without too much difficulty. You will of course have suffered a massive fatal stroke by the time I was finished, so it does have its drawbacks.

"But then you know this already, Jac. You just don't want to accept it – I am genuinely very sorry."

Jac's forced to rule out this procedure knowing it has adverse effects, but with only so many episodes of Holby City left, will she be able to save herself or have to accept her fate?

