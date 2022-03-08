Holby City: Guy Self makes a shock return!

Tuesday night's episode of Holby City gave fans a shock when maverick neurosurgeon Guy Self made a surprise return.

As the episode began, the Holby staff were in high spirits as the hospital was declared as being out of special measures, but Jac didn't have time to stand around celebrating, because she had some important phone calls to make.

With time running out to find someone willing to operate on her brain tumour, Jac (Rosie Marcel) worked her way through a list, calling the best brains in the land, who might be able — and more importantly willing — to save her life.

It appeared that Jac had come up short - but then her mobile phone rang and she answered saying: 'We meet face to face today, that's the only way this works' then tentatively asked: 'Are you in?'.

Jac waits patiently for the mystery man. (Image credit: BBC)

Later, Jac could be seen waiting in the hospital bar, Albie's, when the mystery caller finally showed their face... and it was none other than Guy Self!

The last time confident neurosurgeon Guy (John Michie, reprising the role) was seen at Holby was in 2020, when he left in disgrace after operating on Holby stalwart Ric Griffin while drunk (thankfully Ric survived!).

With this in mind, it was unsurprising that the first thing Jac wanted to know was whether Guy is sober and tested him by offering a whiskey, to which he responded: 'Sparkling water, will do just fine'.

Can Guy be the one to save Jac's life? (Image credit: BBC)

Jac was momentarily buoyed when Guy seemed optimistic that he could operate. But when he reminded Jac that she would suffer a massive stroke during surgery, he said, with regret, that he couldn't help her.

Forced to face reality, Jac later plucked up the courage to finally tell her friends and colleagues — namely Hanssen, Fletch, Sacha and Dom - that her brain tumour is inoperable and that she's dying.

Jac was forced to break the news to her friends that she's dying. (Image credit: BBC)

As Holby heads towards its last EVER episodes - can ANYONE save Jac?

Rosie Marcel as Jac Naylor in Holby City. (Image credit: BBC)

Tune into Holby next Tuesday, March 15 at 7.50pm on BBC One to find out...