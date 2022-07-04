Holby City legend Rosie Marcel reveals brand new look

Holby City favourite Rosie Marcel is looking worlds away from her popular on-screen alter ego Jac Naylor in her latest Instagram post.

She swapped her Holby City scrubs for a glamorous vintage dress as she modelled for the sustainable and ethical fashion brand Love Alice.

To complete the look, the TV star wore red lipstick and her hair in a bun while she modelled a striped dress with a red shirt and yellow heels.

Holding an umbrella and a hen in each arm, she captioned the snap: “Watch this space…. Amazing time shooting some fashion with @lovealiceofficial Had the most fun with the ladies and the hens of course. Thank you @holywellhaulage for the backdrop 😏

“Alice @lovealiceofficial for allowing me to model her beautiful sustainable and ethical fashion. To the lovely Emily. Fabulous photographer @sophia_veres_photography To my style icon Beau. And Ben who gave me the confidence to do this today.

“At a size 12 and above sometimes….women can often feel like we don’t fit the normal fashion parameters. I have scarred legs, stretch marks and a baby belly that has stuck around for the last 7 years. It’s nice to be real. #realbodies #realwomen #ethicalfashion #reuse #recycle.”

Jac Naylor devastated fans when she died in the Holby City finale. (Image credit: BBC)

Rosie was best known for her role as consultant cardiothoracic surgeon Jac Naylor in Holby City before the show was axed earlier this year after 23 years on-screen.

Fans were heartbroken as Jac tragically died from a stroke in the final episode after a long battle with her brain tumour.

At the time, Rose fought hard to keep her character alive, telling What To Watch that: “You know, when I found out that they were going to kill the character I was bereft. I fought very hard against it, actually. I think I drove everybody a little bit insane — I was a nightmare! I just didn't think it was the right thing to do at the time."

Previous episodes of Holby City are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.