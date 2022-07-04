Holby City legend Rosie Marcel reveals brand new look
By Grace Morris published
Holby City star Rosie Marcel unveiled a new look as she modelled a pretty dress.
Holby City favourite Rosie Marcel is looking worlds away from her popular on-screen alter ego Jac Naylor in her latest Instagram post.
She swapped her Holby City scrubs for a glamorous vintage dress as she modelled for the sustainable and ethical fashion brand Love Alice.
To complete the look, the TV star wore red lipstick and her hair in a bun while she modelled a striped dress with a red shirt and yellow heels.
A post shared by Rosie Marcel (@rosiemarcelofficial) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Holding an umbrella and a hen in each arm, she captioned the snap: “Watch this space…. Amazing time shooting some fashion with @lovealiceofficial Had the most fun with the ladies and the hens of course. Thank you @holywellhaulage for the backdrop 😏
“Alice @lovealiceofficial for allowing me to model her beautiful sustainable and ethical fashion. To the lovely Emily. Fabulous photographer @sophia_veres_photography To my style icon Beau. And Ben who gave me the confidence to do this today.
“At a size 12 and above sometimes….women can often feel like we don’t fit the normal fashion parameters. I have scarred legs, stretch marks and a baby belly that has stuck around for the last 7 years. It’s nice to be real. #realbodies #realwomen #ethicalfashion #reuse #recycle.”
Rosie was best known for her role as consultant cardiothoracic surgeon Jac Naylor in Holby City before the show was axed earlier this year after 23 years on-screen.
Fans were heartbroken as Jac tragically died from a stroke in the final episode after a long battle with her brain tumour.
At the time, Rose fought hard to keep her character alive, telling What To Watch that: “You know, when I found out that they were going to kill the character I was bereft. I fought very hard against it, actually. I think I drove everybody a little bit insane — I was a nightmare! I just didn't think it was the right thing to do at the time."
Previous episodes of Holby City are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.