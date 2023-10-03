House of the Dragon star shares major season 2 update

A key member of the House of the Dragon cast has revealed that they have wrapped filming on the new series.

We've been eagerly awaiting news about House of the Dragon season 2 for some time. We learned that filming was underway on the second season back in April, and now one of the main stars has revealed that he's finished filming his scenes for the second series.

On Instagram, Steve Toussaint — who plays Lord Corlys Velaryon, the Lord of the Tides — posted a selection of photos to mark the end of shooting. Along with the photos, Toussaint wrote: "And that's a wrap on Steve!"

"What a blast to work with such great people! Now it's in the hands of editors, SFX folk, and whoever else. Hope you like it when you eventually get to see it! #hotd #hotd2"

As you can see, the photos don't exactly spoil anything about the new season, as Toussaint only shared a selfie, a snap of the sunrise and a distinctly non-spoilery photo of his trailer.

HBO has yet to confirm whether this means filming has fully come to an end, though a recent Variety article did claim that shooting had wrapped and was targeting a summer 2024 premiere.

That report also claimed that, now the writers' strikes have come to an end, HBO would be focusing on new episodes of The White Lotus, Euphoria and The Last Of Us through 2024, rather than working on new development.

In other House of the Dragon season 2 news, one of the show's directors, Clare Kilner, recently teased just how 'jam-packed' the new series will be. "There are eight wonderful episodes with so much happening in every episode, and we have trouble, at times, bringing them down to one hour", she said.

"Ryan's decision was to give it a good opening and a good ending, and they're jam-packed with emotional and visually exciting events."

House of the Dragon season 2 does not have an official release date just yet. You can stream the first season on Max and on NOW in the UK. If you're looking for more shows to enjoy, check out our top picks for the best fantasy TV shows you should be streaming right now.