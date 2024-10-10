House of Villains season 2 premiere is available to watch for free right now

If you're scrolling through social media and reading all about the drama that unfolded in part one of the House of Villains season 2 premiere but you sadly weren't able to watch the episode live on October 9, we have some great news to share. Part one of the season 2 premiere is currently available online for free on E!'s official YouTube channel , meaning you just need a reliable internet connection to watch.

The House of Villains is an original E! series and airs live on the network. While E! is a property of NBCUniversal, unlike most content from the NBCUniversal family, episodes of the House of Villains season 2 don't appear to be heading to Peacock the day after they air. It looks like the new season will follow in the footsteps of House of Villains season 1, with all episodes of the new season becoming available on Peacock once the entire season airs live on E!

With all that being said, the fact you can stream part one of the season 2 premiere episode right now is quite the gift from the cable network. By the way, part two of the season 2 premiere airs live on E! on Thursday, October 10, but we don't know if that episode will make it to the network's YouTube channel at this time.

For those not as familiar with what the House of Villains is about, here is an official synopsis of the series:

"Hailing from some of the most popular reality television franchises, these notorious villains meet their match as they must outsmart, out-manipulate and out-scheme each other through a series of challenges in order to win a $200,000 cash prize and the title of 'America's Ultimate Supervillain.'

"Each week the contestants compete in a battle-royale challenge that tests their physical, mental and emotional strength. The winner of the challenge is safe from elimination and at the end of the week one villain is sent home. It's the battle of the century as alliances are made, trusts are broken and the villains scheme their way to the top."

In season 2, the cast has a number of interesting people including a star from The Real Housewives franchise and a season 1 contestant returning for another shot at the grand prize. Check out this list of castmates and see if you can pick a favorite competitor to win.

Wes Bergmann (The Challenge)

Teresa Giudice (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)

Jessie Godderz (Big Brother)

Richard Hatch (Survivor)

Victoria Larson (The Bachelor)

Larissa Lima (90 Day Fiancé)

Kandy Muse (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Camilla Poindexter (Bad Girls Club)

Tiffany "New York" Pollard (Flavor of Love)

Safaree (Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta)

Should you still need convincing to invest your time into the season and series, you can take a peek at the House of Villains season 2 trailer:

House of Villains season 2 airs in its regular timeslot on Thursdays at 10 pm ET/PT on E!