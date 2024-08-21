House of Villains season 2: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the reality TV show

After House of Villains season 1 managed to make a splash on the TV landscape, the series is back for more with House of Villains season 2.

The new season sees more of reality TV's most "outrageous" personalities return to the spotlight in a competition where it can pay for them to lean into some of their more "villainous" traits. Want to know more about the new season including who is on board to compete?

Here's everything we know about House of Villains season 2.

House of Villains season 2 debuts with a special two-night premiere beginning on Wednesday, October 9, at 10 pm ET/PT with a supersized 75-minute episode that airs simultaneously on Bravo, E!, SYFY and USA. Then on October 10, at 10 pm ET/PT, the premiere continues with a new episode only on E!

House of Villains is an E! original series. For those that cut the cord to cable/satellite TV, E! is available to watch on live-TV streaming services such as Sling , Hulu with Live TV , Fubo and YouTube TV . Like season 1, we expect season 2 to become available to stream on Peacock sometime after the entire season has first aired on E! In the UK, we expect season 1 to join season 2 on Hayu .

House of Villains season 2 premise

Here is a synopsis of the season:

"E!'s hit competition elimination series House of Villains, hosted by Joel McHale, returns to the iconic lair from season one with a new set of mischievous reality all-stars. With new twists and turns throughout the challenges, the villains must scheme, strategize and shade each other for a chance to win $200,000 and the title of 'America's Ultimate Supervillain.'"

House of Villains season 2 cast

Returning to hosting duties is Joel McHale. The actor is perhaps best known for his time in the sitcom Community portraying Jeff. Most recently he's been spotted in The Bear, Animal Control and Parachute. Below you'll find a list of the season 2 competitors:

Wes Bergmann (The Challenge)

Teresa Giudice (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)

Jessie Godderz (Big Brother)

Richard Hatch (Survivor)

Victoria Larson (The Bachelor)

Larissa Lima (90 Day Fiancé)

Kandy Muse (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Camilla Poindexter (Bad Girls Club)

Tiffany "New York" Pollard (Flavor of Love)

Safaree (Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta)

Image 1 of 10 Richard Hatch in House of Villains season 2 (Image credit: Art Streiber/E! Entertainment) Larissa Lima in House of Villains season 2 (Image credit: Art Streiber/E! Entertainment) Safaree in House of Villains season 2 (Image credit: Art Streiber/E! Entertainment) Camilla Poindexter in House of Villains season 2 (Image credit: Art Streiber/E! Entertainment) Wes Bergmann in House of Villains season 2 (Image credit: Art Streiber/E! Entertainment) Teresa Giudice in House of Villains season 2 (Image credit: Art Streiber/E! Entertainment) Kandy Muse in House of Villains season 2 (Image credit: Art Streiber/E! Entertainment) Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard in House of Villains season 2 (Image credit: Art Streiber/E! Entertainment) Victoria Larson in House of Villains season 2 (Image credit: Art Streiber/E! Entertainment) Jessie Godderz in House of Villains season 2 (Image credit: Art Streiber/E! Entertainment)

House of Villains season 2 trailer

Tiffany Pollard certainly knows how to steal the spotlight. She tends to draw your focus in season 2 trailer. Take a look for yourself below.