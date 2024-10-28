How to watch Deal or No Deal online or on TV: Return of the iconic gameshow

Watch Deal or No Deal for a compelling game show in which contestants choose one of the 22 classic red boxes for themselves, then like a kid on Christmas morning go around opening the rest. Of course, unless you had a very lucky childhood, none of your Christmas presents had £100,000 in them. The reboot of the classic gameshow returns on October 28.

You can watch Deal or No Deal for FREE in the UK on the ITVX streaming service. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on because you can watch Deal or No Deal from anywhere with a VPN.

UK: ITVX (free)

US: N/A

While many of us grew up on Noel Edmonds' edition of the show, this second series of the rebooted gameshow will see Stephen Mulhern return to hosting duties. He certainly knows what he's doing – Mulhern is also the host of Catchphrase, another stalwart ITV game show.

Also returning is the nefarious banker, a mysterious voice on the end of a telephone who creates the most tense moments in the show. At regular intervals, he (or she) will present contestants with a cash offer to forfeit their chosen box, adjusting the amount based on the state of the game.

The question is, when presented with the banker's offer how will contestants answer the titular question, "deal or no deal?" Will they trust their gut or do the sensible thing and walk away with the money on the table?

Here's how to watch Deal or no Deal from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you need below.

How to watch Deal or No Deal in the UK for free

The first episode of the new series of Deal or No Deal will air on Monday, October 28 at 4 pm UK. New episodes will release each weekday at the same time. Episodes will also be available to watch for free on the network's streaming platform ITVX. ITVX is free to watch and available on web browsers, smartphones, tablets, select Smart TVs and a wide variety of other streaming devices. If you're trying to access ITVX while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. Details below.

Can I watch Deal or No Deal in the US?

The US of course has its own version of Deal or No Deal but if you miss the charm of the British version you won't find it on traditional TV, and you can't access ITVX from outside the UK.

So if you're a Brit who is currently in the US and wants to watch, you'll need to use a VPN to do so.

How to watch Deal or No Deal from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch Deal or No Deal on ITVX by using a VPN — no matter where you are in the world.

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar. There's a helpful guide to the best VPN services on TechRadar if you'd like a deeper read.

Deal or No Deal kicks off its new run on Monday, October 28 at 4 pm UK time on ITV1 and the ITVX streaming service.

There is no current release date in the US.

All you need to know about Deal or No Deal

Can I still watch the last series of Deal or No Deal? You can watch all 20 episodes of the first series of Deal or No Deal right now on ITVX as well as two celebrity specials featuring former footballer Michael Owen and the cast of Coronation Street.

Can I watch classic Deal or No Deal? If you miss Noel Edmonds and want to watch the original UK version of the show that ran for some 3000 episodes from 2005 to 2016 then you're in luck. Amazon Prime Video doesn't quite have 3000 episodes but it does have almost 200 classic episodes to enjoy.