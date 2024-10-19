How to watch DI Ray season 2 online: stream the Parminder Nagra crime thriller from anywhere now

Two months on from her suspension, Ray returns to the homicide unit with a point to prove, not just to her colleagues but to herself. You can watch DI Ray season 2 online from Sunday, October 20 in the UK. Don't worry if you're on holiday, because you can watch DI Ray season 2 from anywhere with a VPN.

When Frank Chapman, the well-known head of a local crime syndicate, is gunned down outside a Birmingham hospital, the working theory is a tit-for-tat turf war. But that doesn't explain the body found next to him, and it isn't long before DI Ray (Parminder Nagra) suspects she's digging deeper than her superiors would like.

Megan Parks, the young nurse found next to Chapman, would appear to be collateral damage, though Ray finds it all a little bit too neat, and she's not the only one. But with violent retribution a certainty and racial tensions between the rival Chapman and Mochani families exacerbating matters, Ray knows that inaction could unleash something far worse.

She mustn't expose her hand too eagerly, but shady connections suggest big money has been in play all along, hiding in plain sight. Here's how to watch DI Ray season 2 online from anywhere in the world and for free in the UK and Australia.

How to watch DI Ray season 2 in the UK for free

DI Ray season 2 premieres in the UK on ITV1 at 9pm UK on Sunday, October 20, with the second and third episodes of the six-part season airing at the same time on Monday and Tuesday. Episodes 4, 5 and 6 will air on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday the following week. It will also be available to watch online on the channel's ITVX streaming service, so online viewers can stream and can catch up there. ITV and ITVX are free to watch for licence fee payers. If you're trying to access ITVX while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. See how further down this page.

How to watch DI Ray season 2 in the US

In the US, DI Ray season 2 premiered on PBS Masterpiece in June, which means all six episodes are already available to watch on-demand.

In order to do so, you’ll need to sign-up for PBS Passport and make a donation to your local station of around $5 a month / $60 per year.

Another option? Amazon Prime members can purchase PBS Masterpiece as an add-on channel with their main membership. Amazon Prime is $14.99 after your 30-day free trial, while PBS Masterpiece costs $5.99 a month – but again, only after the channel’s own 7-day free trial promo.

How to watch DI Ray season 2 in Australia for free

DI Ray season 2 landed on free-to-air SBS On Demand in Australia back in July. That means all six episodes can be watched at your leisure on the service.

If you're not in Australia right now, you don't have to miss out on those free episodes. Use a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

DI Ray season 2 premieres on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK on Sunday, October 20 at 9 pm UK.

However, it hit PBS in the US back in June and SBS in Australia in July.

Who is in the DI Ray season 2 cast? Parminder Nagra as DI Rachita Ray

Gemma Whelan as DCI Kerry Henderson

Jamie Bamber as DI Martyn Hunter

Steve Oram as DS Clive Bottomley

Ian Puleston-Davies as Superintendent Ross Beardsmore

Peter Bankolé as DS Kwesi Edmund

Sam Baker-Jones as DC Liam Payne

Patrick Baladi as DI Patrick Holden

Dinita Gohil as Anita Choudhry

Witney White as DC Charlene Ellis

Michael Socha as Dave Chapman

Syreeta Kumar as Sharan Mochani

Lauren Drummond as Suzie Chapman

Taha Rahim as Ravinder ‘Rav’ Mochani