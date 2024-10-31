How to watch Ellis online and on TV from anywhere

Acclaimed actress Sharon D. Clarke will play Ellis in Channel 5’s new crime drama, portraying an exceptional detective hired to close those cases that exceed the grasp of local police. Debuting from Thursday, October 31, read our guide below for everything to know about how to watch Ellis FREE on My5 from anywhere with a VPN.

Quick links UK: Channel 5 | My5 (free)

US: Acorn

AU: TBC

Watch from abroad with a VPN

Known as Inspector Ellis in the US, and written by Paul Logue (Death in Paradise) and Sian Ejiwunmi-Le Berre (BBC One’s Murder is Easy), the three-part miniseries introduces us to DCI Ellis (the Olivier Award-winning Clarke, Showtrial, Mr Loverman).

Resolute and described as having “a brain like a Ferrari,” she takes up those cases whose leads have gone stone cold. She’s accompanied by DS Chet Harper (Outlander’s Andrew Gower), her right-hand man who helps smooth over the frosty reception she receives at the local precincts.

Each feature-length episode will find Ellis and Harper embarking on another unsolved crime. All sorts of unsavoury secrets come to light as they dig deep into the past, unearthing some shocking truths about the death of an 18-year-old girl and the disappearance of Jenny Lawler, a pregnant detective who vanished amid suspicions of police corruption.

Ready for a nail-biting new detective drama? Then read on for how to watch Ellis online and from anywhere in the guide below.

How to watch Ellis online in the UK for free

You can watch Ellis on Channel 5 when the three-part miniseries debuts on Thursday, October 31. Episode air weekly from 8 pm UK time and run for approximately 120 minutes each – suggesting each story will feature lots of meaty crime drama.

If you don’t have linear TV or miss the initial broadcast, you can live stream Ellis on My5, live or on-demand shortly after their Channel 5 debut. My5 is ad-supported and 100% free to use. It takes mere minutes to create an account, too, but you do need a valid TV license to use the service.

See below for our full episode release date and time schedule.

How to watch Ellis online free in the US

North American fans of ace British dramas can watch Ellis online from Monday, November 4 – just a few days after its UK debut. Simply purchase a subscription to Acorn TV, where new episodes will be uploaded once a week every Monday.

New subscribers are entitled to a 7-day free trial first. When that’s finished, you’ll pay $7.99 for a monthly membership. Alternatively, viewers can purchase the annual plan for $79.99 and receive 12 months’ membership for the price of 10.

Currently out of the country? Download a VPN as described below to watch Ellis on your usual streaming service (i.e. My5 in the UK), just like you would back home.

Can I watch Ellis online in Australia?

There’s been no word whether Ellis will be available to stream in Australia anytime soon. All3 Media International handles distribution outside the UK, but as of yet the show doesn’t appear to have been picked up by the usual streaming suspects (e.g., Acorn, BritBox) Down Under. We’ll update this space as soon as we get any new information.

A UK citizen away from home? You can still watch the show for free on My5 from anywhere in the world with a VPN, as we explain just below.

How to watch Ellis online from anywhere with a VPN

Exclusive deal NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

What is the Ellis episode schedule?

This Channel 5 crime drama series will premiere Thursday, October 31, made up of three, two-hour-long episodes and with new instalments broadcast one per week.

You’ll find the full episode schedule listed below:

Episode 1: Thursday, October 31 at 8 pm UK

Episode 2: Thursday, November 7 at 8 pm UK

Episode 3: Thursday, November 14 at 8 pm UK

Is there a trailer for Ellis?

Yes! DCI Ellis and DS Harper both get a frosty reception as they re-open the cases other police precincts have been struggling to solve – including the disappearance of a pregnant detective – in the following link to the series trailer.

Ellis | New Series Trailer | Brand New Drama This Autumn on Channel 5 - YouTube Watch On

Who is in the cast of Ellis? Sharon D. Clarke as DCI Ellis Andrew Gower as DS Harper Beau Gadsdon as Amy Daire Scully as Rowan Edwards Allison Harding as ACC Leighton Chris Reilly as DCI James Belmont Jonathan Harden as Adam Reid Freya Hannan-Mills as Maggie Bradley Josh Bolt as DS Archie Dent Amanda Drew as DCI Cotton Tim Dutton as DCI Hain Sam Marks as DI Jamie Morrison Charlotte McCurry as DC Kate Trent