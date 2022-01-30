Here's how you can watch Euphoria season 2 episode 4 online from anywhere in the world so you can keep up with what's happening in HBO's teen drama.

The teaser for the next episode of Euphoria makes things look pretty bleak. Rue is still locked in a downward spiral, and she's now dealing as well as taking drugs she's obtained from school teacher-turned-dealer, Laurie. As if that wasn't enough, we can see her attending a funeral in this short clip. Zendaya has commented in the past that Rue will be hitting "rock bottom" in season 2... could episode four be that point?

It also suggests that Elliott (Dominic Fike) might have come between Rue and Jules (Hunter Schafer) forming a troubling love triangle. Plus, it looks like Nate's temper will bubble over as he juggles his relationships with Cassie and Maddy.

Here's how to watch Euphoria season 2 episode four so you can watch everything unfold...

How to watch 'Euphoria' season 2 episode 4 online in the US

Euphoria season 2 began airing on Sunday, Jan. 9 at 9 pm on HBO; episode 4 lands at the same time on Jan. 30.

You'll also be able to watch the new episode on HBO Max, where you can also catch up on every other episode from the series so far.

How to watch 'Euphoria' season 2 episode 4 online anywhere in the world

There's an easy way to watch Euphoria wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

How to watch 'Euphoria' season 2 episode 4 online in the UK

Euphoria airs in the UK one day after it premieres on HBO in the US.

Euphoria's fourth episode will air on Sky Atlantic on Monday, Jan. 31 2022 at 9 pm, and you'll be able to stream the new episode on-demand with a NOW Entertainment Membership.