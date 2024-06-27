With Horizon: An American Saga, the western returns in a big way as Kevin Costner stars and directs this epic tale about American expansion during the 19th century. The 2024 new movie was one of WTW's most anticipated summer blockbusters. If you're as eager to see it as we are then read on for all the info you need on how to watch Horizon: An American Saga.

Part of the excitement is the unique way that Horizon: An American Saga is being released. The movie arrives in two-parts this summer, first with Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1, then a few weeks later with Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 2. Releasing multiple parts of a movie series in a single year is a strategy we haven't seen since The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions were both released six months apart in 2003.

What part of Horizon: An American Saga is now playing and how can you watch it? Read on to find out everything you need to know.

How to watch Horizon: An American Saga in movie theaters

Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 is now playing exclusively in movie theaters worldwide. Chapter 2 of the western story is going to premiere in exclusively in movie theaters on August 16.

To find when and where Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 is playing near you right now you can look at the movie's website or Fandango, both of which will show you all of the locations and times that the movie is playing in your area. You can also purchase your tickets for Horizon directly through these platforms.

Frequenters of the movies may want to look into movie theater subscription and membership programs, which are offered by a wide range of movie theater chains in the US and UK. In addition to providing information on what movies are playing and when, these programs allow for moviegoers to occasionally get free or discounted movie tickets, or for some pay a monthly fee to see an allotted number of movies each month. Deals on concessions and other theater perks are also available.

Is Horizon: An American Saga streaming?

No. You cannot stream Horizon: An American Saga at this time (Chapter 1 or 2), nor is it available for at-home viewing via digital on-demand platforms.

We don't have a time frame for when that is going to change, but, just guessing, we'd be surprised if Chapter 1 was made available at home before Chapter 2 premieres, so movie fans can have the option to see both parts of the story in quick succession on the big screen.

However, seeing as Horizon: An American Saga is a Warner Bros. Pictures movie, we can pretty much assume that when it does make its streaming debut in the US, it will do so on Max.

We'll keep this page updated as information on Horizon: An American Saga streaming and on-demand viewing is shared.

What else to know about Horizon: An American Saga

Kevin Costner stars, directs and co-wrote (along with Jon Baird) Horizon: An American Saga, an epic western that has been teased as harkening back to the golden age of the genre. Here is the official synopsis for the movie:

"Horizon: An American Saga explores the lure of the Old West and how it was won — and lost — through the blood, sweat and tears of many. Spanning the four years of the Civil War, from 1861 to 1865, Costner's ambitious cinematic adventure will take audiences on an emotional journey across a country at war with itself, experienced through the lens of families, friends and foes all attempting to discover what it truly means to be the United States of America."

In addition to Costner, the massive ensemble cast features Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Owen Crow Shoe, Tatanka Means, Ella Hunt, Tim Guinee, Danny Huston, Colin Cunningham, Scott Haze, Tom Payne, Abbey Lee, Michael Rooker, Will Patton, Tom Everett, Glynn Turman, Giovanni Ribisi and more.

As far as the movie's critical reception, it seems to be splitting critics right down the middle, with the movie sitting at a 50% score on Rotten Tomatoes as of publication.

Watch the trailer for Horizon: An American Saga right here: