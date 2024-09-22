How to watch Lost online for its 20th anniversary: which countries have it on Netflix?

One of the biggest smash-hit TV shows of the 21st century celebrates its 20th birthday this week: Lost first aired on Wednesday, September 22 all the way back in 2004, and so it's soon to tick unto its third decade of existence.

This classic mystery show, about the survivors of a plane crash on a mysterious island, has inspired a huge amount of the TV we still watch to this day. For years, people were trying to understand what was going on on the island: what was the monster, what do the numbers mean, what's Dharma?

So whether you've never seen the show before, or want to re-watch it to celebrate its anniversary, you'll be wanting to know how you can stream Lost.

Well, that's where we step in: we'll help you figure out how to watch Lost in your country, including the ones where it's on Netflix or a different streaming service.

How to watch Lost in the US

There are two streaming services which have all of Lost in their library in the US...

...and one of them is Netflix, yes, so if you're subscribed to the world's biggest streaming service then you can watch all six seasons of the show.

The other is Hulu, which also has the entire run of the show. This costs $7.99 per month for its cheapest tier but you can also sign up via the Disney Bundle or Hulu with Live TV.

Pluto TV has two seasons too, and this is free so it will give you a chance to whet your appetite and test out the series to see if you like it enough to pay for a streaming service.

How to watch Lost in the UK

There are two ways to watch Lost online in the TV, and luckily for subscribers to the world's biggest streamer, Netflix is one of those two. All six seasons are streaming on both the ads and ad-free plans.

However Netflix isn't the only platform, because Disney Plus also has the entirety of Lost on its platform.

Normally I wouldn't recommend opting for Disney Plus if you don't already have access since Netflix has it and its library is much bigger, but until the end of September, there's mitigating circumstances.

This is because if you sign up now, you can get access to the ad-enabled tier for just £1.99 per month for your first three months, down from £4.99. Here's everything you need to know about this Disney Plus deal.

How to watch Lost in Australia

As in the UK, both Disney Plus and Netflix have Lost in their libraries in Australia, so you can use either in order to watch it.

Plus, all six seasons are on both platforms, so you can use either. I'd recommend Netflix out of the two as it has a larger library, but if you've tried it before you might want to test out Disney Plus.