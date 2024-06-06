How to watch Power Book II: Ghost season 4 online or on TV

The first spin-off of the Power franchise comes to an end when Power Book II: Ghost season 4's first half arrives on Friday, June 7, because it's set to be the final run of episodes for this sequel series to Power.

Ghost follows Tariq St. Patrick, the son of the main character of Power, as he works to create his own legacy and business away from the shadow of his father's empire.

By this fourth and final season, Tariq has lost lots of friends and has enemies closing in all around him, with multiple gangs out for blood. However he's still fighting to save his business and maintain his status, despite all these threats.

This is the first half of the season, with the latter expected in September. While the book is closing on Power Book II: Ghost, it's survived by multiple other spin-offs which continue the Power story, and even more are in the works.

So here's how to watch Power Book II: Ghost season 4 online and on TV.

How to watch Power Book II: Ghost season 4 in the US

To watch Power Book II: Ghost season 4 in the US, you'll need to find a way to watch from the Starz cable channel or app.

If you don't have Starz as part of your cable plan, you can get it through the live TV streaming services Sling TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

Starz is also a subscription service which costs $8.99 per month or $74.99 per year, though it often provides discounts for new subscribers.

How to watch Power Book II: Ghost season 4 in the UK

In the UK, Power Book II: Ghost season 4 is expected to air on MGM Plus, and that's where the past three seasons are available to stream too.

MGM Plus is a subscription service that's available on its own or as a Prime Video channel. It costs £4.49 per month but there's a 7-day free trial.

You may have seen some people state that Lionsgate Plus will host Ghost, not MGM Plus, however that subscription service closed in February and so won't be hosting the series.

How to watch Power Book II: Ghost season 4 in Australia

You'll be able to watch Power's newest series on Stan, with the streaming service set to host the new episodes from Friday, June 7 when they air in the US.

Stan starts at $10 per month and goes up to $21 depending on the plan you opt for. Curiously, only one previous season of Ghost is on Stan and that's the second one, with no current way of streaming the first or third seasons.

How to watch Power Book II: Ghost season 4 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Power Book II: Ghost season 4, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, sport, movie or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!