How to watch Reacher season 2: stream the thriller show online from release day

One of the most popular Prime Video thrillers is set to return when Reacher season 2 graces our screens, just in time for Christmas, from Friday, December 15.

Episodes: 8

Debut: Friday, December 15

Based on the popular series of Lee Childs books, Reacher is about a former Army Policeman turned wanderer who keeps getting into trouble while looking out for the little guy. In the first season the titular character was framed for a shooting in Georgia and ended up unwinding a police conspiracy through the whole town.

Season 2 is based on the eleventh Reacher book, 'Bad Luck and Trouble', which involves members of one of his units being hunted down.

Even after one season Reacher has proven very popular, with a third season already confirmed, so you're going to want to check out this second season. So here's how watch Reacher season 2.

How to watch Reacher season 2

Reacher season 2 will be released on Amazon's streaming service Prime Video.

You can get access to Prime Video by becoming a subscriber to Amazon Prime, the company's all-in-one subscription service which also offers next-day shipping on shopping, a music subscription, video games and lots more.

A Prime Video subscription costs $14.99 / £8.99 per month or $139 / £95 per year, after a 7-day free trial for new subscribers.

The first three episodes of Reacher season 2 will come out onto Prime on the same day: Friday, December 15. Subsequent episodes will be released weekly after that, and here's the full release calendar:

Episode 1: New York's Finest — Friday, December 15

Episode 2: Picture Says a Thousand Worlds — Friday, December 15

Episode 3: Burial — Friday, December 15

Episode 4: What Happens in Atlantic City — Friday, December 22

Episode 5: Fly Boy — Friday, December 29

Episode 6: ATM — Friday, January 5

Episode 7: The Man Goes Through — Friday, January 12

Episode 8: A Night At The Symphony — Friday, January 19

How to read the Reacher season 2 book

If you're a big Reacher fan, you might want to read the book that the season is based on, called Bad Luck and Trouble.

It's the eleventh novel published in Lee Child's series chronologically, but the 19th story in the universe of the stories.

If you're looking through book stores trying to find Bad Luck and Trouble, just note that there's at least one other thriller by that name out there. So make sure you pick up one with Lee Child's name under the title!