How to watch SAS Rogue Heroes online from anywhere in the world

SAS Rogue Heroes is an action-packed drama telling the origin story of the Special Forces unit.

Want to watch SAS Rogue Heroes online? Here's where you need to go.

SAS Rogue Heroes is a major new BBC drama that will reveal the adrenaline-fuelled origins of how the SAS was founded amidst the chaos of World War Two.

Based on the best-selling book by Ben MacIntyre (opens in new tab), SAS Rogue Heroes transports us to North Africa during the war. There, we're introduced to the eccentric British officer, David Stirling (played by Sex Education's Connor Swindells), who dreams up a radical plan to build a crack team of soldiers to go on a string of daring missions behind enemy lines.

As the latest show from Peaky Blinders creator, Steven Knight, SAS Rogue Heroes is sure to be a gripping new drama to watch; could it turn out to be of the best BBC dramas of the year? Here's how to watch SAS Rogue Heroes so you can find out.

How to watch SAS Rogue Heroes online in the UK

SAS Rogue Heroes premieres in the UK on BBC One on Sunday, October 30 at 9 pm, with new episodes set to air in the same slot on a weekly basis.

If you want to stream the series online, you'll also be able to watch it live on BBC iPlayer, and the full series will be available to watch as a box set once the first episode has aired.

How to watch SAS Rogue Heroes online anywhere in the world

If you're going to be away from home but still want to watch SAS Rogue Heroes, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you'll be able to solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from where you would normally watch your favorite shows and movies. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to watch SAS Rogue Heroes in the US

In the United States, SAS Rogue Heroes will premiere on EPIX on Wednesday, November 24.