How to watch SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night — stream the Saturday Night Live documentary online

Fans of sketch comedy will want to know how to watch SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night, which debuts on Thursday, January 16.

Released to coincide with the 50th anniversary, and 50th season, of long-running American sketch comedy and variety show Saturday Night Live, the documentary Beyond Saturday Night will take us behind the scenes to see how it's made.

Different episodes will take us inside the writers' room to see how sketches are made, introduce to the auditioning process to understand how the cast is selected, or will explore key areas of SNL's history.

So for fans of Saturday Night Live, the series will be a fascinating watch to understand it better. So here's how to watch SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night.



How to watch SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night in the US

If you live in the US, you won't be able to watch SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night on TV, unlike SNL itself which is on NBC. Instead, you'll have to use the streaming service Peacock to do so.

Peacock will host the four episodes of the series and they'll all land on the same day; Thursday, January 16.

You can sign up for Peacock for $7.99 for the Peacock Premium tier. Despite the name this is the cheaper option and it makes you watch ads, but Peacock Premium Plus for $11.99 doesn't make you see them. There are also annual plans for $79.99 and $119.99 respectively.

Can you watch SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night in the UK or Australia

If you don't live in the US, say in Australia or the UK, then you might have trouble watching SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night.

No streaming information has been provided for Beyond Saturday Night outside the US, and it doesn't seem likely that this'll change. That's because SNL itself doesn't air much outside the US, so it seems unlikely that a documentary about it will.

If you're still keen to watch SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night, you might have to rely on another option...

How to watch SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night everywhere else

