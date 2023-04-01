The 2023 CMT Music Awards are coming April 2 and this year's show promises to be one of the biggest and most star-studded events ever. The show features all-star presenters, memorable performances and some of the top names in music honoring the year's hottest performers and performances.

An impressive roster of talent is coming together at this year's show to pay tribute to the late Texas blues legend Stevie Ray Vaughn. Shania Twain is this year's recipient of the Equal Play Award.

There is also a huge celebration to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the very first Lynyrd Skynyrd album, as well as a celebration of life for the late Gary Rossington, who was an original member of the band. Dale Krantz Rossington, Skynyrd band member and Rossington's wife, will be on hand with fellow band members Johnny Van Zant and Rickey Medlock.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 CMT Music Awards and how to watch it.

When is the 2023 CMT Music Awards?

The 2023 CMT Music Awards air live for East Coast audiences on Sunday, April 2, at 8 pm ET, with the delayed broadcast available to West Coast viewers at 8 pm PT.

The event takes place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

How to watch the 2023 CMT Music Awards

The 2023 CMT Music Awards air on CBS. Viewers can stream the awards ceremony on Paramount Plus .

CBS, one of the four major TV networks in the US, is carried on all traditional cable and satellite service providers. The channel is also available via antenna. If you've cut the cord, you can watch CBS from a number of live TV streaming services such as FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

If you're looking to stream the 2023 CMT Music Awards, Paramount Plus premium subscribers can watch the live stream from their local CBS affiliate. Essential tier subscribers will be able to watch the show the following day.

Who are the 2023 CMT Music Awards hosts? The 2023 CMT Music Awards are being hosted by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini. Two-time CMT Music Awards host Brown first came to the public's attention through his performances on social media. The singer, known for his song "Thank God," is getting ready to launch his own radio program, Different Man Radio (opens in new tab), on Apple Music, and he'll also make his acting debut (opens in new tab) this spring in an episode of Fire Country. Ballerini returns to host the 2023 CMT Music Awards for the second time. She was scheduled to host in 2022 but tested positive for COVID and was forced to host from her home. She signed her first record deal at 19 and her first single, "Love Me Like You Mean It," debuted on the Country Airplay chart.

Who is performing at the 2023 CMT Music Awards? The 2023 CMT Music Awards is all about the awards and the performances. A huge lineup of all-star performers will be on hand to celebrate the legendary band Lynyrd Skynyrd, including Billy Gibbons, Chuck Leavell, Cody Johnson, Paul Rodgers, Slash and Warren Haynes, with LeAnn Rimes and Wynona Judd coming together as The Honkettes to join in the celebration. Scheduled performances include:

Alanis Morissette with Ingrid Andress

Lainey Wilson

Madelline Edwards and Morgan Wade

Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani with Carly Pearce

Jelly Roll, Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

Keith Urban

Kelsea Ballerini

The Black Crowes and Darius Rucker

Tyler Hubbard

Wynonna Judd and Ashley McBryde

There will also be performances from Avery Anna, Chapel Hart, Jackson Dean, Lily Rose, Megan Moroney and Nate Smith from the Ram Trucks Side Stage.

Who are the 2023 CMT Music Awards nominees? Lainey Wilson leads awards nominees with four nods while Kane Brown and Jelly Roll have three nominations each. Voting for Video of the Year is still open on the CMT website (opens in new tab). Video of the Year nominees include Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Cody Johnson, Elle King featuring Dierks Bentley, Gabby Barrett, HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson, Jimmie Allen, Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen and Walker Hayes. Here's a look at the nominees in some of the other major categories of the night: Female Video of the Year

Carly Pearce, "What He Didn't Do"

Carrie Underwood, "Ghost Story"

Gabby Barrett, "Pick Me Up"

Kelsea Ballerini, "HEARTFIRST"

Lainey Wilson, "Heart Like a Truck"

Maren Morris, "Humble Quest"

Miranda Lambert, "Actin' Up"

Male Video of the Year

Bailey Zimmerman, "Rock and a Hard Place"

Cody Johnson, "Human"

Cole Swindell, "She Had Me at Heads Carolina"

Jelly Roll, "Son of a Sinner"

Kane Brown, "Like I Love Country Music"

Luke Combs, "The Kinds of Love We Make"

Morgan Wallen, "Wasted on You"

Group/Duo Video of the Year