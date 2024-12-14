How to watch the 2024/25 World Darts Championship: stream the darts from around the world

One of the few sports that plays over the festive season is returning, to give us something live to watch: the 2024/25 World Darts Championships begin on Sunday, December 15 and run until the new year.

Hosted as ever in London's Alexandra Palace transmission center, the annual darts championship will run for three weeks until Friday, January 3. A grand total of 96 dart players will descend on London for the event but only one can win.

After the media frenzy around last year's record-breaking Luke vs Luke final, Luke Humphries is the defending champion as he returns to the Ally Pally stage. However his rival Luke Littler will also be returning to try and claim gold.

If you're interested in watching the tournament, here's how to watch the 2024/25 World Darts Championship from around the world.

How to watch the World Darts Championship in the US

In the US you can watch the World Darts Championship by using the streaming service DAZN, as it's the broadcast partner of the PDC in the US.

In the past, DAZN has shown live streams of PDC darts championships as they happen, and there's no reason to think this won't be the case for the World Darts Championship this time around.

DAZN costs $24.99 per month for a standard subscription but if you sign up for an entire year, it's cheaper. If you do so it's $19.99 per month but if you pay upfront, it's just $224.99 for the year, which equals about $18.70 per month.

How to watch the World Darts Championship in the UK

In the UK, Sky Sports has the rights to broadcast the World Darts Championship, and so you’ll be able to use its channel to watch live coverage of the events.

The live coverage will mainly air on the new Sky Sports Darts channel, but some of it will also be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky Sports is an add-on for Sky TV which costs you around £46-£50 per month, depending on whether you sign up for a rolling subscription or a fixed-term contract.

How to watch the World Darts Championship in Australia

The PDC's official broadcast partner in Australia is Fox Sports, so you'll need to watch the 2024/25 World Darts Championship by using the network or its streaming equivalent.

This "streaming equivalent" is Foxtel Sports, which is due to host live streams of the World Darts Championship.

Foxtel Sports is a package of streaming service Foxtel, and it costs $30 every month. That price also gets you Foxtel Plus channels.

How to watch the World Darts Championship everywhere else

