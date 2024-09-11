How to watch The Grand Tour: One for the Road online

The classic combo of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May are about to make their last motoring hurrah together in the form of The Grand Tour: One For The Road, as this special is set to mark the end of TGT on Friday, September 13.

Quick links Streaming: Prime Video

Release: Friday, September 13

Free trial: 30-day



One For The Road is the fourth special of the fifth season of The Grand Tour, and it'll be an emotional farewell for the Top Gear alumni who have been driving together for over 20 years.

In the special, the trio will visit Zimbabwe. They'll drive around the country in three of their favorite cars, exploring the open landscapes and getting lost around Victoria Falls. They're also set to visit what's cryptically being referred to as "their favorite location from 20 years of travelling the world" to bid farewell to their partnership.

For fans of Top Gear or The Grand Tour it's going to be one to watch, so here's how to watch One For The Road online.

How to watch The Grand Tour: One For The Road

You'll be able to watch The Grand Tour: One For The Road on Amazon's streaming service, called Prime Video.

Prime Video is one of the facets of an Amazon Prime membership, so you'll have to be a subscriber to this all-in-one service in order to watch One For The Road. It costs $14.99 / £8.99 per month or $139 / £95 per year though if you scroll down, you'll find a way to save some money.

All previous episodes of The Grand Tour are on Prime Video's library too, so you can catch up that way.

One For The Road will join the other episodes on Friday, September 13.

How to watch The Grand Tour: One For The Road for free

If you've never signed up for Amazon Prime before, you'll be glad to know that the subscription plan offers a 30-day free trial to let you test it without paying. This includes Prime Video, so you can watch The Grand Tour for free.

You can only use this free trial if your email account has never been signed up for Amazon Prime before, so returning subscribers can't use it. You need to provide your billing information and if you don't cancel before the trial runs out, you'll automatically be billed for a month.

If you use the trial and decide to stick around on Amazon Prime, I'd recommend you opt for the annual plan, because you save quite a bit of money compared to the rolling monthly one.